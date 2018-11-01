Toyota Thailand to speed up hybrid vehicle battery production to mid-2019

BANGKOK, NNA – Toyota Motor (Thailand) Co. will start local hybrid vehicle battery production in the middle of next year, advancing the previous 2020 schedule with the aim of making Thailand a battery supply base along with Japan and China.

The local unit of Toyota Motor Corp. plans to manufacture the batteries at its Gateway plant in Chachoengsao Province, east of the capital, with annual output of 70,000 units for locally assembled eco-friendly cars, according to a Thai unit spokesman.

The company got approval last year from the Board of Investment of Thailand to invest about 20 billion baht ($606 million) in hybrid vehicles and battery production.