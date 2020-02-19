Japan’s UACJ launching auto material manufacture, sales units in China for EV demand

Photo by Pierre Bamin on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese aluminum maker UACJ has launched a joint venture in China with a local partner to sell aluminum foil used in automotive components in response to potential demand for use in electric vehicles.

Together with Guangdong Hec Technology Holding Co., UACJ established Shaoguan UACJ Dongyangguang Aluminum Sales Corp. with a capital of 3 million yuan ($428,000) in Shaoguan City of Guangdong Province in December 2019, with the Japanese firm holding a 51 percent stake and the Chinese partner the remainder.

The joint venture sells aluminum foils used for electrolytic capacitors and lithium-ion batteries to local and Japanese auto parts makers to serve the demand for eco-cars, which are categorized as new energy vehicles in China, a spokesman at UACJ told NNA on Tuesday.

The venture will sell aluminum foil for lithium-ion batteries to another UACJ’s unit Ruyuan Dongyangguang UACJ Fine Aluminum Foil Co. in the same city, which will start manufacturing by March, the spokesman added.

The plant has an annual capacity to produce about 10,000 tons of such aluminum foils, according to the spokesman.

The new company also is taking over sales activities at UACJ’s sales unit Shanghai UACJ Dongyangguang Aluminum Sales Corp. for aluminum foil used for electrolytic capacitors.

UACJ expects the transfer of the sales function to the new Shaoguan-based joint venture to cut costs and save time in shipping the products to the manufacturing unit in Shaoguan City.

UACJ will consider maintaining or closing the Shanghai sales unit in the future, the spokesman added.