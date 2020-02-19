Samsung C&T wins $977 mln order to build power plant in UAE

Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung C&T, a key unit of South Korea's Samsung Group, won an order worth $977 million to build a combined cycle power plant in the United Arab Emirates by the end of April in 2023.

Samsung C&T said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it has won an order from F3 Holding Company B.V. to build the F3 plant with a generation capacity of 2,400 megawatts at Qidfa in Fujairah, which is the site of UAE's largest power and desalination plant.

Samsung C&T focuses on engineering and construction projects, trade and investment.