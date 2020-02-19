JAL expands service cutback in Asia due to coronavirus outbreak

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan Airlines Co. said Tuesday it will reduce a number of flights from Japan to South Korea and Taiwan through late March and further cut services to China due to a drop in passengers in the wake of a new coronavirus outbreak originating in Wuhan.

The cutback will affect flights to South Korea's Busan and Gimpo as well as those connecting Osaka and Taipei, JAL said. Services between Osaka and Shanghai and between Nagoya and Tianjin will also be reduced.

Among Japanese airlines, All Nippon Airways Co. is temporarily suspending services from Narita to Wuhan and Chengdu.(Kyodo)