Toyota resuming China operations at 3 car plants this week

TOKYO, NNA – Toyota Motor Corp. is restarting work at three of its four car plants in mainland China after prolonging their Chinese New Year closure because of the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Japan’s largest carmaker announced on Saturday it would reopen two vehicle assembly plants in the southern city of Guangzhou and Changchun in the northeastern province of Jilin on Monday, Kyodo News reported.

After its assessment of parts procurement for three factories, the company also decided to resume operation of its Tianjin plant from Tuesday.

Toyota will restart its plant in Chengdu in the central province of Sichuan on or after Feb. 24.

The automaker had planned to resume work at the four pants on Feb. 3 or 4 but delayed it twice. By Monday, it stepped up efforts to ensure the four plants would start running again, according to the report.

Meanwhile, market rival Honda Motor Co. has extended work suspension at its vehicle factory in Wuhan till Feb. 24, its spokesman told NNA on Friday. The city in Hubei Province is the epicenter of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the lockdown of the central Chinese city to prevent the contagious virus from spreading to other parts of the country, the number of cases continued to rise in heavily infected Hubei.

Asked about any further postponement of production, the Honda spokesman said it would make a decision this Thursday.