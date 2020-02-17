Hyundai reveals sneak-peek preview for new concept EV 'Prophecy'

(Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor)

SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Motor has unleashed a sneak-peek image of its new concept electric vehicle that features beautiful lines and curves which resemble that of a secretive super-sonic spy plane to express its latest design language.

"Prophecy" is the name of the concept EV. Hyundai released a teaser image on Friday through its news blog showing the rear side. It sits in a dark space with soft light accenting the concept car's silhouette that consists of graceful curves and lines. The glossy body reflects little light, refusing to provide more details about its design.

"Prophecy does not follow trends. It accentuates timeless beauty that will stand the test of time," Hyundai's global design center head Lee Sang-yup in a statement. The concept EV will be unveiled on March 3 at the Geneva International Motor Show, along with Hyundai's electrification strategy.

Unlike new entrants like Tesla concentrate on building a tailor-made EV platform, traditional automakers are struggling to recover from gasoline investments through electrification. Hyundai has built up iconic images by adopting new design concepts shared by its family of cars.

Targeting the global market which struggles to match regulations on greenhouse gas emission that are tightened every year, Hyundai ventured into the EV market in earnest in 2016 with Ioniq, a compact sedan that came in two models, a plug-in hybrid and full electric.

While maintaining the production of its conventional combustion engine cars, Hyundai's EV lineup kicked into full gear in 2017 with the full electric version of Kona, a compact SUV, which received global attention for its versatility and long-range drive capability of 390 kilometers (242 miles) with a single full charge. The company is now working on an EV-only platform.

At CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Hyundai unveiled its first electric air vehicle concept, S-A1, through collaboration with Uber, the world’s largest mobility company, and showcased its strategy to transform its business structure into a smart mobility solution company that combines mobility services with intelligent mobility products.