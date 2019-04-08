Asia Economy
NNA Asia headlines for Monday, April 8
――Japanese rice snacks maker Kameda to start producing in India after testing market
――Sojitz and four other Japanese firms to invest in German wpd offshore wind power project in Taiwan
――Myanmar approves Japan's Dai-ich Life and four other foreign insurers to run wholly owned units
――Central banks of Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand set up local currency settlement pact to reduce FX costs and dollar dependence
――Japan's DroneFund invests in Malaysia's Aerodyne global drone service
