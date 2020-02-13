75% of Cambodian households access national power grid

Image by Andrew Martin from Pixabay

HANOI, VNA - About 2.68 million Cambodian households, or 75 percent of the total, had access to the national power grid last year, the Khmer Times newspaper quoted the latest report by the Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy as saying.

According to the report, electricity reached 13,131 villages, or around 92.68 percent of the total as of the late 2019.

Speaking at the ministry’s annual conference, Cambodian Minister of Mines and Energy Suy Sem said the government is committed to having all the villages in the country connected to the national grid by the end of 2020.

Cambodia is continuing to develop electricity sources and grids in order to ensure energy stability and to meet the growing demand, he said.

Electricity available for the country last year was 3,382 MW, up 28 percent from 2,635 MW in 2018, mostly hydro and thermal power.

Cambodia now has seven hydropower dams with a total capacity of 1,328 MW and three thermal power plants with a total capacity of 675 MW. - VNA