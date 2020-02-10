Virus epidemic kills over 900 in China as businesses set to reopen

BEIJING, Kyodo - The death toll in the new-coronavirus outbreak has exceeded 900 in mainland China, where many businesses are set to reopen Monday after a holiday period that was extended to curb the spread of infections.

The central province of Hubei, which has been at the center of the epidemic, said Monday it has seen 91 new deaths and 2,618 new infections, bringing the totals across the mainland to 902 and over 39,000, respectively.

The virus, which was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei's capital, has already killed more people than the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, which claimed the lives of 774 globally. (Kyodo)