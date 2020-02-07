Heineken Vietnam invests additional 70 million USD in Vung Tau factory

Image by Jacek Abramowicz from Pixabay

HANOI, VNA - The southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has recently allowed Heineken Vietnam Brewery - Vung Tau JSC to increase its investment capital from 312.5 million USD to 381.3 million USD.

With the additional capital, the company expects to raise the annual capacity of its factory in Vung Tau from 610 million litres to 1.1 billion litres in 2020.

In early 2020, the province also granted approval decisions and investment licences to several investment projects, including those of Japan-based Seiko PMC Corporation (28 million USD), SeAH M&H Vietnam (35.3 million USD) and Arakawa Chemical Industries (45.6 million USD).

Last year, Ba Ria-Vung Tau attracted 108 new projects, including 49 foreign-invested ones valued at about 623 million USD, and 59 domestically-financed ones capitalised at 13.13 trillion VND (566 million USD).

During the year, it also allowed 40 existing projects to increase investment capital by 524 million USD. - VNA