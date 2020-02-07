Cambodia aims to turn Sihanoukville into “second Shenzhen city

PHNOM PENH, VNA – The Cambodian Government aims to transform Sihanoukville, the capital of Preah Sihanouk province, into Cambodia’s industrial hub – a “second Shenzhen city”, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economy and Finance Vongsey Vissoth said.

According to The Phnom Penh Post, located along the coast, Preah Sihanouk province boasts an international airport, a railway line connected to Phnom Penh capital city and the only deep-sea port of Cambodia.

Its construction sector has attracted billions of USD in investment over the last few years, most of which comes from China.

Speaking at a press conference on macroeconomic management last week, Vissoth said the ban on all forms of online gambling had muted the province’s tourism and construction sectors.

However, he said, the government is preparing a master plan for the development of Sihanoukville to become a special economic zone which looks like China’s Shenzhen city.

In May 2019, the Cambodian Government commissioned the Urban Planning and Design Institute of Shenzhen to map out the master plan for the provincial capital. This institute is well renowned for helping draft the 1991 Shenzhen Master Plan, which helped transform the sleepy fishing village into a international metropolis.

Vissoth said the master plan is an important blueprint to determine the course of Sihanoukville over the next 10-20 years. - VNA