NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Oct. 31

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Japanese bottler Hokkan joins Indonesia’s Deltapack in beverage packaging

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese bottling and packaging maker Hokkan Holdings Ltd. will acquire beverage packaging units from PT. Deltapack Industri group in Indonesia for 1.26 trillion rupiah ($83 million), cashing in on growing demand in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Hokkan said Tuesday it will establish PT. Hokkan Deltapack in December, which will take over the operations and assets from seven units of the Indonesian firm. Hokkan will hold 80 percent of the joint venture and Deltapack the remaining 20 percent.

Malaysia’s Sime Darby to buy Australia’s Heavy Maintenance for A$58 mil.

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby Berhad said Tuesday it will buy all outstanding shares in Australia’s Heavy Maintenance Group Pty. Ltd. for A$58 million ($41 million) to expand its geographic coverage.

By the end of the year, Sime Darby Industrial Australia Pty. Ltd. will receive the shares from Pemba Capital Partners, a private equity fund. Heavy Maintenance is a leading provider in the manufacture, refurbishment and surface finishing of equipment components to the mining, oil and gas and other industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Japan's Gree partners with China's Bilibili in smartphone gaming

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese mobile gaming service provider Gree Inc. said Tuesday it will partner with China’s entertainment platform operator Bilibili Inc. to develop and provide smartphone games in the two countries, targeting teenagers and users in their 20s.

The two firms will set up a joint venture in Tokyo in December. They also want to promote “VTubers” (virtual YouTubers) who use digital avatars that look like anime characters.