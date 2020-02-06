Isuzu Motors halts diesel-powered Panther models production on tighter emission rules in Indonesia

JAKARTA, NNA – PT Isuzu Astra Motor Indonesia will end production of its diesel-powered Panther models by the end of this month due to tighter emission rules to be introduced next year.

The local manufacturing unit of major Japanese commercial vehicle maker Isuzu Motors Ltd. will stop assembling SUVs and pickup trucks under the Panther brand and selling them by the yearend, an official of the Indonesian arm, who declined to be named, confirmed to NNA on Wednesday.

Those cars are not compliant with the European Union’s Euro-IV norms for diesel engine vehicles, which will take effect in Southeast Asia’s biggest automobile market in March 2021.

The 50:50 local venture with Indonesia’s largest auto parts maker Astra Group churned out around 1,500 units of Panther models with diesel engines in 2019, down some 20 percent from a year ago, according to data from the Association of Indonesian Automotive Manufacturers known as Gaikindo.

Panther models, launched as an Asian utility vehicle in Indonesia in 1991, are exported to the Philippines and Vietnam from the country, according to the official.

Isuzu's Indonesian unit sells D-Max pickup trucks and mu-X SUV in the local market, which are imported from Thailand.