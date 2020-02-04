Nippon Sheet Glass boosts solar-panel glass output in Vietnam

HANOI, NNA - Nippon Sheet Glass Co. has started operating an upgraded plant in Vietnam to increase production of glass materials for solar panels in response to strong demand for solar power generation.

The major Japanese glassmaker said its local arm, NSG Vietnam Glass Industries Ltd., has refurbished its second furnace for float glass near Ho Chi Minh City for producing coated glass from this month.

The product, called a transparent conductive oxide coated glass, is durable, low cost and suited for solar panels, Nippon Sheet Glass said, adding locally produced solar-panel glass will be supplied to First Solar Inc. of the United States under a long-term agreement.

"Glass for solar panels are produced in Vietnam, the United States and Japan, and those for First Solar will be mainly supplied from Vietnam and the United States," a Nippon Sheet Glass spokeswoman told NNA on Monday.

The move is part of the Japanese glassmaker's 38 billion yen ($350 million) new investment plan to boost output of glass materials for solar panels. (NNA/Kyodo)