NNA Asia top stories Monday, Mar. 18

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Mar 18.

JFE Chemical plans to set up joint venture with Baosteel subsidiary in China to produce negative-electrode materials for electric vehicles

Asahi Kasei to boost polypropylene nonwoven spunbond fabric output capacity in Thailand by 43% to annual 50,000 tons amid growing Asian paper diapers demand

Japanese trader Toyota Tsusho buys undisclosed number of shares in Taiwanese EV motor maker Fukuta Elec. & Mach., targeting Chinese electric vehicle market

Philippine 2018 current deficit hits record $7.9 billion on sluggish exports, rising imports of materials and capital goods for construction

Royal Brunei Airlines launches direct three-time-a-week flights linking capital Bandar Seri Begawan to Japan's Narita