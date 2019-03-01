Asia Politics

Kim welcomes U.S. setting up liaison office in Pyongyang

HANOI, Kyodo - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday welcomed the idea of the United States setting up a liaison office in Pyongyang at the outset of an expanded meeting in Hanoi with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump also said, “I actually think it's a good idea.” The United States and North Korea have never had diplomatic ties.

Asked by a reporter about his intention to denuclearize his country, Kim said, “If I'm not willing to do that, I won't be here right now.”

At the start of a one-on-one meeting with Trump earlier in the day, Kim said, “I will do my best to produce good, final results today,” in what appeared to be his first-ever response to a question from a foreign reporter.

Kim did not hold a press conference after his first summit with Trump in June 2018 in Singapore.

Kim and Trump on Wednesday kicked off their two-day dialogue in the Vietnamese capital, with a focus on whether they can break an impasse over negotiations aimed at nudging North Korea to take concrete steps toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Earlier Thursday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported positively about the second summit, saying “deep opinions” were exchanged between Kim and Trump the previous day. (Kyodo)

