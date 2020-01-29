Thailand confirms six more Wuhan coronavirus infections

Photo by Lucrezia Carnelos on Unsplas

BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand on January 28 confirmed six more cases of a new coronavirus originated from Wuhan, China (2019-nCoV), bringing the total infections to 14.

In a television broadcast on January 27, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government has taken full control of the situation. The government’s precautionary measures are in line with international standards and screening of international passengers is efficient, he said.

Of the confirmed cases, five have recovered and been discharged from hospital while the rest are under close medical attention, the Thai leader noted.

He went on to say that the country’s Public Health Ministry has heightened its public health emergency operation to level three, the highest level, to ensure all communities nationwide, as well as hospitals and airports, can respond to the severity of the outbreak.

Other measures have also been undertaken at all five major international airports in Thailand, as well as borders, ports and piers to ramp up the monitoring and screening of passengers not only from Wuhan but also other high-risk areas in China, he added.

He further stressed the need to provide facts on the novel virus outbreak without any concealment, saying the country’s public health care systems are well-equipped to monitor and prevent major infectious disease outbreaks.

At least 106 people, all Chinese, have died from the new strain of coronavirus and the number of confirmed cases have exceeded 4,500. - VNA