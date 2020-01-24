Singapore confirms first case of coronavirus infection

HANOI, VNA – Singapore’s Ministry of Health on January 23 confirmed the first case of a new strain of coronavirus that has killed 25 and infected over 830 people in China.

The local Strait Times newspaper reported that the 66-year old person who tested positive for the virus is a Chinese national and resident of the city of Wuhan, where there infection broke out.

After the first confirmed case of the China-related virus, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on January 24 affirmed that his government is “well-prepared” to deal with the disease.

The new coronavirus strain, first discovered in the central city of Wuhan, has caused an alarm because of its connection to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). - VNA