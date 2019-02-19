Asia Economy
NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Feb. 19
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Feb 19.
China to develop Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as international innovation and technology hub
China Jan new vehicle sales fall faster at 15.8% y/y after 13.0% drop in Dec, down for 7th straight month
Tokyo Keiso building flowmeter plant at Taiwan's Yilan Science Park for 2020 start to replace obsolete facilities; plans to more than double output by 2025
Japan's AGC opens 210,000-ton annual output float glass factory in Indonesia, raising local output capacity by 40% to annual 720,000 tons
LG Electronics ramps up air conditioner output in Thailand for North American exports, partly shifting from China: press report
China HongKong Macau Taiwan SouthKorea NorthKorea Mongolia Japan Vietnam Laos Cambodia Thailand Myanmar Malaysia Singapore Indonesia Philippines Brunei EastTimor Australia NewZealand India SriLanka Bangladesh Nepal Bhutan Pakistan Afghanistan Maldives