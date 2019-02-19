NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Feb. 19

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Feb 19.

China to develop Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as international innovation and technology hub

China Jan new vehicle sales fall faster at 15.8% y/y after 13.0% drop in Dec, down for 7th straight month

Tokyo Keiso building flowmeter plant at Taiwan's Yilan Science Park for 2020 start to replace obsolete facilities; plans to more than double output by 2025

Japan's AGC opens 210,000-ton annual output float glass factory in Indonesia, raising local output capacity by 40% to annual 720,000 tons

LG Electronics ramps up air conditioner output in Thailand for North American exports, partly shifting from China: press report