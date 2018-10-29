Malaysia automaker Proton says X70 SUV has 10,000 bookings

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Malaysian carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd. has received over 10,000 bookings for the Proton X70 sport utility vehicle since early September, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The SUV is the first to be developed jointly by Proton and China’s Zheijiang Geely Group Holding Co., which owns 49.9% of the Malaysian firm.

Proton said it now has a network of 113 sales and service dealerships, surpassing its target of 109 outlets set earlier this year.