Toyota Indonesia's 2019 car export best-ever in 5 years

(File Photo) PT Toyota Astra Motor (TAM) officially launches the second generation low multi-purpose vehicle (LMPV) variant, the All-New Rush in Jakarta on Nov. 24, 2017.

JAKARTA, NNA – PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (TMMIN), a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp., achieved remarkable record growth in exports in five years in 2019.

It shipped 208,500 vehicles last year, surpassing the 2018 figure of 206,500.

"We are grateful for the support of the Indonesian government, which always evaluates sectors that affect national export activities," TMMIN President Director Warih Andang Tjahjono said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The sterling performance was driven largely by demand for Fortuner and Rush SUV models, which saw 45,300 and 50,300 units exported respectively. The third biggest shipment was 31,000 units of Vios sedan. All the cars were fully assembled.

The other exports were MPV models, such as Innova (5,300 units) and Avanza (28,900 units) as well as 19,900 units of Low Cost Green Cars like the Yaris, Sienta and Town Ace/Lite Ace as well as Agya (27,800 units).

There will be no letting up for Toyota, said Tjahjono who hopes to find new export markets in 2020 to keep up with last year's export volume. The company will explore opportunities in countries in Central America, Mekong Delta and Africa.

A new market in one country would be "sufficient to help recompense for the reduction in volume in several countries" affected by trade crisis and those that are applying non-tariff barriers, he reckoned.

On cars that would continue to be popular, Teguh Trihono, general manager of external affairs division of TMMIN, said in text messages to NNA, "Following global trends, SUV models will still be a mainstay of Toyota Indonesia's exports going forward."

Bob Azam, TMMIN director of administration, corporations, and external relations said in press statement that manpower with mastery of new technologies to achieve high efficiency would be needed in the evolving and more competitive car industry.

"At the moment, we are preparing ourselves so that the transformation to the era of electrification and mobility can proceed smoothly," said Azam.

Data from the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (Gaikindo) confirmed 2019 was a particularly strong year for completely assembled cars, with a total of 332,023 units exported, or up 25.5 percent from 264,553 units shipped in 2018.

Jongkie D. Sugiarto, one of seven co-chairmans at Gaikindo, told NNA on Wednesday, that the good showing last year was due to high demand and principals determined to grow the export business.

While he is unable to predict the market for this year, he believes business people and the authorities would collaborate to help the Indonesian government achieve its automotive export target of one million units by 2025.