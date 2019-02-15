NNA Asia top stories Friday, Feb. 15

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Feb 15.

Taiwan’s biggest carrier China Airlines and pilots agree on improving working conditions to end week-long strike

South Korea’s Kakao Mobility to start electric bike-sharing service in March

Japanese LLC Peach Aviation to resume daily Hong Kong-Naha flight in June after suspending it in late 2017

Japanese consumer electronics retailer Nojima buys Singapore’s Courts Asia to gain foothold in Southeast Asia

Vietnam PM approves plan to include underground economy in GDP data: press reports

Malaysia Q4 GDP growth 4.7% y/y vs. Q3’s 4.4%, led by consumption, rebound in export; 2018 growth slows to 4.7% from 5.9% in 2017