Indonesia, China sign deal for alumina refinery

JAKARTA, VNA – Indonesia and China have signed a 695 million USD contract to build Mempawah alumina refinery in West Kalimantan province, the first deal between the two nations this year.

The contract was signed between Indonesian state-owned construction firm Pembangunan Perumahan (PP), China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited (CHALIECO) and Borneo Alumina Indonesia (BAI) in Beijing on January 11.

BAI is a joint venture between the Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco), the State-owned aluminum producer Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum) and the State-owned mining company Aneka Tambang.

Construction on the refinery began in December 2019, one year behind the initial plan. It is expected to be completed in 2022 with an annual capacity of over 1 million tonnes.

Indonesia now has the only Ketapang alumina refinery in West Kalimantan, which is owned by China – Indonesia joint venture Well Harvest Winning. It has an annual capacity of 1 million tonnes. Other eight refineries capable of producing 8.73 million tonnes are being built and slated for completion next year. - VNA