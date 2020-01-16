Softbank interested in building smart capital city in Indonesia

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

JAKARTA,VNA - Chairman and CEO of the Japan’s SoftBank Group Masayoshi Son has expressed interest in investing in a smart capital city for Indonesia.

The announcement was made after Son and CEO of Grab Anthony Tan met with Indonesian President Jokowi in Jakarta.

According to Son, both sides did not discuss the exact amount of investment, but the concept revolves around smart cities, green initiatives, and artificial intelligence (AI) development.

The Indonesian government plans to move its capital from Jakarta to Kalimanta due to overcrowding, pollution and nearly half of the city’s area 2-4m under water.

In July 2019, the technology group Grab announced an investment worth 2 billion USD in Indonesia in five years.

In December 2019, SoftBank partnered with Indonesian property developer Lippo Karawaci to offer AI and Internet-of-Things support to the Lippo Village in Karawaci, Indonesia. - VNA