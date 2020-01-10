India Machinery

Japanese robotics firm Fuji launches Indian arm to beef up sales

10, Jan. 2020

Photo by Magnus Engø on Unsplash

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese robotics and machine tool maker Fuji Corp. has launched a subsidiary in India to beef up sales in the country's growing market of electronic parts-mounting robots.

Fuji established Fuji India Corp. last December with capital of 31 million rupees ($435,000) in Gurugram in the northern state of Haryana, with Fuji holding a 99 percent stake and its subsidiary, Adtek Fuji Co., the remainder, according to a Fuji statement.

Fuji India will start operating in March to support local sales agents and provide after-sale service for its electronic component-mounting robots. Its main customers will be major Chinese and South Korean producers of smartphones and other telecommunication devices in India as well as local companies, a Fuji spokesman told NNA.

The Chiryu, Aichi Prefecture-based company's sales of such mounters in India marked a fivefold increase in 2018 from 2017 while the local market for the product expanded to 15 billion yen ($137 million) in 2018, the spokesman said.

Sales of Fuji's robotics solution business in the April-September first half of fiscal 2019 totaled 65 billion yen, with those in the Asian region excluding Japan and China accounting for 22 percent, according to a summary of its financial results. (NNA/Kyodo)

