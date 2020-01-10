Japanese call center operator Bellsystem24 entering Thai market with True Touch

(Photo courtesy of Bellsystem24 Holdings)

BANGKOK, NNA - Bellsystem24 Holdings Inc., a leading call center operator in Japan, is entering the Thai market through a share acquisition in True Touch Co., a group arm of local conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group Co.

The Tokyo-based telemarketing service provider bought a 49.99 percent outstanding share in the local peer for about 1 billion yen ($9.2 million) on Dec. 27 to join hands and expand operations, Bellsystem24 spokeswoman Yoshiko Hashimoto told NNA on Wednesday.

True Touch is a subsidiary of Thai telecommunications giant True Corporation Public Co. holding a 49.9 percent stake, while individual founders own the remainder, Bellsystem24 said in a statement Wednesday.

The local call center operator, founded in 2005, runs some 1,200 booths at its bases with about 1,800 employees, providing the service to major Thai firms and governmental organizations with the help of client networks of the parent company, the statement said.

True Touch posted a net profit of more than 100 million yen ($910,000) on sales of over 2 billion yen in 2018, according to the Bellsystem24 spokeswoman.

This alliance was realized as major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp., the largest shareholder of Bellsystem24, has partnered with the local conglomerate.

Bellsystem24 is poised to take advantage of its business tie-up with the True group. “We’re determined to promote business projects that meet the needs of Thai, Japanese and multinational companies and other businesses,” Hashimoto said. “We aim for the largest share in the contact center service industry in Thailand.”

In 2017, Bellsystem24 made a capital investment in a contact center service provider of Hoa Sao Group Joint Stock Co. in Vietnam and launched the service as Bellsystem24 Hoa Sao Joint Stock Co., followed by entry into Thailand as part of its growth strategy in foreign markets, especially Southeast Asia, according to the statement.