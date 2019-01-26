NNA Asia top stories Friday, Jan. 25

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Jan. 25.

Japan' NTT East joins Vietnam's smart city development project near Ho Chi Minh City

Japanese farm machine maker Yanmar to build engine plant in India's Tamil Nadu for completion in 2020

Dentsu allies with Singtel affiliate Amobee to develop branding service through AI-assisted social medial analysis

Share of China's coal burning below 60% of its power generation needs for 1st time in 2018; shifting to solar, nuclear and wind: press reports

Japanese trading house Sumitomo acquires Australia's solar power system developer/retailer Infinite Energy