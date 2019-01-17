NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Jan. 17

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Jan. 17.

Toray mulls building textile plant in northern Vietnam: press report

Ride-hailing Grab to form insurance unit with China's ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance

Yearend bonuses for China office workers down 2.4% to average 7,100 yuan ($1,051): press report

Myanmar allows banks to provide unsecured lending to buoy economic activity

Hong Kong visitors to Japan see 1st drop in 7 years due to natural disasters