Asia Economy
NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Jan. 17
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Jan. 17.
Toray mulls building textile plant in northern Vietnam: press report
Ride-hailing Grab to form insurance unit with China's ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance
Yearend bonuses for China office workers down 2.4% to average 7,100 yuan ($1,051): press report
Myanmar allows banks to provide unsecured lending to buoy economic activity
Hong Kong visitors to Japan see 1st drop in 7 years due to natural disasters
