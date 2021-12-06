Singapore's Hepmil rides on social marketing, esports for regional expansion

06, Dec. 2021

Co-founders Karl Mak (L) and Adrian Ang managed to raise $10 million in a Series A round to expand the Hepmil Media Group in Southeast Asia. (Photo: Hepmil)
Co-founders Karl Mak (L) and Adrian Ang managed to raise $10 million in a Series A round to expand the Hepmil Media Group in Southeast Asia. (Photo: Hepmil)

By Celine Chen

SINGAPORE, NNA - Singapore's Hepmil Media Group is an example of a digital media start-up that thrives during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdowns force people to work and be entertained at home as well as doing their shopping online.

The technology-driven company, which produces online content and ads with a fun touch for businesses and government agencies, as well as an esports and gaming network, was trying to figure out the best way to operate, just like many other companies, when the pandemic struck.

But the uncertainties posed by the crisis soon gave way to clarity for the group which runs three popular social media and news platforms with a dose of humor - SGAG, MGAG and PGAG in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines respectively.

It also runs a digital creator agency Hepmil Creators’ Network (HCN) which partners with over 300 of the region’s leading digital content creators to produce content aimed at the Generation Z and Millennials.

"At the onset of the pandemic, we were, like many companies in the market, figuring out what would be the best way to tackle the new business environment given any new restrictions in place. We were buoyed by the fact that many consumers - current and new ones - turned to the digital and social space for their various needs," said co-founders Kark Mak and Adrian Ang in a joint statement to NNA.

At the same time, more brands were turning to digital platforms like theirs to reach out to the growing online consumers.

"We saw more brands wanting to work with us to develop content that would speak to their audience, or to reach new Millennials or Gen Z audiences," they said, in reply to NNA questions.

Founded in 2015, the group recently managed to raise $10 million in a Series A funding round led by institutional investors like Quest Ventures, Pavilion Capital and Bent Pixels to support its expansion plans in Southeast Asia.

It will use the new funds to strengthen its leadership in the digital media space by growing its content and creators’ platforms and capabilities. lt will also expand its esports and gaming network.

"Branded content with content creators constitutes a significant part of our business today. However, we are also seeing fast growth from our media placement partnerships with leading platforms such as YouTube and TikTok," said the Hepmil founders.

The fresh funds will help develop Bent Pixels Asia Private Ltd., a joint venture between Hepmil Media Group and Bent Pixels, a global gaming lifestyle media platform, to expand its reach in the esports community in Southeast Asia.

Mak and Ang said in their joint statement, "Esports is growing rapidly in the region, and we see an opportunity for a platform like ours to help esports content creators grow their following base, as well as monetise their content."

"Hence, the establishment of Bent Pixels Asia will provide us leverage in growing our reach within the esports community, as well as position ourselves as a preferred provider for reserved media in the region," they told NNA.

Hepmil is planning to grow more revenue streams, particularly in developing content capabilities to serve regional e-commerce players in their direct-to-consumer efforts. It also plans to expand to Thailand and Vietnam in 2022.

Mak and Ang are eyeing livestreaming as an exciting opportunity with strong potential for growth.

Mak, who is CEO of the group, said, “The digital media space in Singapore and Southeast Asia has transformed rapidly over the last decade, and more people are spending their time online for entertainment, as well as to fulfil their everyday needs. We are also seeing more brands looking for an integrated digital media solution capable of reaching and engaging an exponentially growing audience in a compelling manner to drive conversion."

With a presence across Southeast Asia including Indonesia, Hepmil said its revenues were strong in pandemic-hit 2020 although it did not give figures. It said the company has remained profitable since its inception, while growing its revenue streams from one to eight since 2015.

This includes its entry into Indonesia early this year following an exclusive partnership with EVOS Esports, which targets the expanding esports market across the region, and gives brands and talents an additional platform to connect with a highly engaged audience.

Jeffrey Seah, a partner at Quest Ventures, said: “Digital content platforms have evolved into e-commerce marketplaces, community town squares and credit access outlets as the digital economy overhauls social compact and personal habits. With an increasingly digitalized audience in Southeast Asia, consumers and organisations seek differentiated, alternative and now-current avenues to communicate, converse and convert."

Mike Pusateri, founder and CEO of Bent Pixels, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better partner to enter Asia Pacific than with Hepmil Media Group. Their track record in audience engagement and delivering effective results for brands in the consumer space is exactly the right expertise we need in cracking this highly challenging market, where there is no one-size-fits-all approach."

The start-up will also expand Hepmil Creators’ Network, which connects the region’s leading and up-and-coming comedy and entertainment creators to co-create content. It aims to grow the network of creators by 300 percent in the next 12 months.

The group will double its staff strength to 200 to support its expansion in the region, as well as creation of new roles to support further development in the digital media space.

Mak and Ang are fully aware that Southeast Asia is a very diverse market, so they take a local approach and seek local expertise in each country.

They told NNA, "In our current operations in Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia, we have focused on employing a local team who has local context, and can have a good grasp of local nuances to aid in our development of locally relevant content."

