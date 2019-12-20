TV Tokyo to produce animation programs in China

Image by Vidmir Raic from Pixabay

TOKYO, NNA - TV Tokyo Holdings Corp. will set up an animation production unit in China to meet the growing and diversifying demand for animated titles.

The Japanese broadcaster said in a statement on Wednesday that TV Tokyo Corp., a wholly-owned unit, will inject 2 billion yen ($18 million) to establish the subsidiary in Hangzhou in the eastern province of Zhejiang in February.

The Chinese arm will fund projects with local partners to produce animation series based on Chinese productions for broadcasting and online distribution as well as licensing them for video games, a TV Tokyo Holdings spokesman told NNA on Friday.

Several projects are already under way for distribution as early as 2022, the spokesman said.

He said TV Tokyo has decided to create the Chinese unit to deliver more flexible animation production and distribution amid speculation that China may impose new restrictions on the online distribution of foreign animated programs.

TV Tokyo has already distributed popular anime shows such as "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" in China.

Overseas markets delivered about 71 percent of TV Tokyo's animation sales, or 8.2 billion yen in the first half of the current fiscal year through March 2020, with China accounting for 60 to 70 percent of the total, the spokesman added. (NNA/Kyodo)