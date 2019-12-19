Sweden's Impact Coatings works with Hyundai to develop advanced technology for hydrogen fuel cells

Image by J W. from Pixabay

SEOUL, AJU - Impact Coatings, a Swedish firm known for high-performance coatings, will work together with Hyundai Motor to develop advanced technology for hydrogen fuel cells using PVD (physical vapor deposition) coating solutions.

Hyundai said Wednesday that a memorandum of understanding was signed in Seoul with Impact Coatings. PVD coating refers to a variety of thin film deposition techniques where a solid material is vaporized in a vacuum environment and deposited on substrates as a pure material or alloy composition coating.

The two companies announced a strategic partnership in October to cooperate in the development of coating technology for metal bipolar plates, a key component of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. They will

jointly research and develop novel materials, processes and equipment for coatings.

The Hyundai auto group, which includes Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis, leads a government campaign to replace combustion engines gradually with hydrogen fuel cells and electric batteries. South Korea has unveiled a roadmap to secure its firm leadership in the global market by producing 6.2 million fuel cell vehicles by 2040. Hyundai has touted hydrogen fuel as an alternative to solve global problems such as pollution and restore resource depletion because of its eco-friendly characteristics.