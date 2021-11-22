ASEAN EV market poised to grow by 10 percent by 2025

22, Nov. 2021

The new BMW iX3 looks not only sporty but its aerodynamic elements and blue accents bring out the electric nature of the vehicle. It is one of the new EVs available in the Singapore market. (Photo: BMW).
The new BMW iX3 looks not only sporty but its aerodynamic elements and blue accents bring out the electric nature of the vehicle. It is one of the new EVs available in the Singapore market. (Photo: BMW).

By Celine Chen

SINGAPORE, NNA - Southeast Asia may be the fifth largest automotive market in the world, but the takeup rate of electric vehicles is a crawl.

This is not surprising as the supporting network of charging stations is still largely not in place in a nascent EV market yet to take off.

However, there is much optimism now as governments, car companies and green energy providers are making moves to encourage motorists to make the switch.

Research firm Mordor Intelligence believes the EV market in the ASEAN grouping of Southeast Asian countries could grow by a compound annual growth rate of about 10 percent from 2020 to 2025. In 2019, the total number of vehicle sales in ASEAN member states was 3.4 million, according to the ASEAN Automotive Federation.

Mordor Intelligence noted that there have been increasing collaborations among governments, automakers and electricity providers to promote EVs with new regulations and incentives. This has encouraged car-sharing platforms to make the switch first and propel growth in the market.

"Local governments are drafting supporting policies to make EVs more affordable, which will ultimately encourage ride-hailing and fleet owners to adopt EVs," said Mordor Intelligence.

"Vehicle sharing services in the region are updating their vehicle fleet to electric as the new startups are getting huge funding from various EV manufacturers and tech companies," it added.

According to Guidehouse Insights, the Southeast Asian EV market has shown signs of growth as investments poured in.

The research company said, "Although EV adoption continues to grow in markets in North America, Europe, and China, other regions have been slower to adopt clean energy passenger vehicles. Southeast Asia is one region showing promising signs of future EV market growth and development—specifically in countries within ASEAN, which are increasing model availability, purchase incentives, and charging infrastructure investments."

Southeast Asia has been criticized in the past for failing to tackle climate change issues such as reducing dependence on oil in the power and transportation sectors. However, recent commitments by key member states may point to a slow transition toward a more climate-conscious region, said Guidehouse Insights.

Countries in the ASEAN grouping are slowly beginning to launch incentives to make EVs more affordable to buyers.

For example, Thailand is exempting clean vehicles from an excise tax to encourage more EV adoption. The country also aims to manufacture about 250,000 EVs, including 3,000 electric buses and 53,000 electric motorcycles by 2025.

Apart from giving rebates for EV adoption, Singapore will install more than 600 charging points at over 200 public car parks by the third quarter of 2022.

According to Research and Markets, hybrid and electric vehicle penetration only accounted for 0.3 percent, 1.3 percent, and 9 percent, respectively, in the total new passenger vehicle sales in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand in 2020.

However, as the automotive market matures, growth in EV sales and charging infrastructure development will bring new excitement to the market, said the research firm.

Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand together sold 38,119 units of hybrid and electric vehicles in 2020. Indonesia recorded the fastest growth, with a 47.5 percent year-on-year increase, rising from 720 units in 2019 to 1,062 units in 2020, said Research and Markets.

"The governments of these three countries encourage the sales and production of energy-efficient and electric vehicles. In the long term, the adoption and application of electric powertrain and energy-efficient technology will continue to grow in the automotive market," it said, adding that Japanese OEMs, which have the largest market share in the ASEAN automotive market, will continue to offer hybrid vehicles.

Consumer adoption is a critical contributor for the EV market to flourish, said Milieu Insight, which carried out a survey in the region recently to understand what would encourage them to buy a green vehicle.

It found that more than half of the motorists surveyed in Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam would consider an electric car for their next car purchase. Less than half in the Philippines and Indonesia show such interest while most Malaysians are less enthusiastic.

When asked what was deterring them from going electric, the majority in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia highlighted the lack of charging stations. High cost was also a leading concern to Malaysians as well as Indonesians.

As for the tipping point that would spur them to make the switch, most Singaporeans surveyed named incentives such as tax rebates.

People who need to travel far longer distances in neighboring countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines said they would buy an EV if it is as powerful as a traditional car or better than it.

Commenting on the survey results, Siddhant Gupta, VP of Global Energy at Hexagon, said a key challenge for most motorists like him is the limited number of recharging stations available.

He told NNA, "Most people in major cities in the region live in vertical housing, so many of them would worry about accessibility to a dedicated EV charging point in the carparks of their high-rise apartment or even at public carparks. If the adoption rates for EV ownership rise, the localized grid today would not have the capacity to support multiple cars at the same time without grid upgrades – and these upgrades can be expensive."

Therefore, governments in Southeast Asia need to implement measures to overcome grid constraints and increase the count of the chargers at various locations.

"They have to make sure the grid energy is green, or at least have a roadmap of getting greener soon. Nothing would annoy a sustainability driver more than to buy an EV and charge it with electrons coming from coal power plants,” he said.

Look out for Part 2 of this article: Charging EVs in Southeast Asia

to TOP Page

More from this section

The new BMW iX3 looks not only sporty but its aerodynamic elements and blue accents bring out the electric nature of the vehicle. It is one of the new EVs available in the Singapore market. (Photo: BMW).
ASEAN EV market poised to grow by 10 percent by 2025

Southeast Asia Auto

2 HOURS AGO

VinFast will showcase EV models that are bigger and snazzier than this compact one at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. (Photo: VinFast)
Vietnam's VinFast to launch bigger EV models for America, Europe markets

Vietnam Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Photo shows an image of a commercial EV designed by IAT Automobile Technology Co. (Photo courtesy of Itochu Corp.)
Itochu ties up with Chinese car designer IAT for commercial EVs

China Auto

21 DAYS AGO

Photo shows a press conference held in Shanghai on Oct. 21, 2021, to announce the establishment of a joint venture between Zhenghai Group Co. and Rohm Co.
Rohm to set up power module JV in China with local partner

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Desten launches its EV ultra-fast charging technology for the Indonesian market first before its global roadshow. (Photo: Desten)
Desten launches global roadshow for EV with ultra-fast charging in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows the plant of Zeon Chemicals Asia Co. in Rayong Province in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Zeon Corp.)
Japan's Zeon begins acrylic rubber production in Thailand

Thailand Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way (R) and Auttapol Rerkpiboon, president and CEO of PTT Public Co. signed an agreement to set up an open platform for producing electric vehicles and key components in Thailand. (Photo: Foxconn)
Foxconn's new EV plants in Thailand, US, to start production in 2023

Taiwan Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows Mitsubishi Motors Corp.'s battery-driven Minicab MiEV, which will be used to deliver goods in Thailand under a pilot study to be implemented by the Thai subsidiaries of the Japanese automaker and Hitachi Transport System Ltd. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co.)
Thai arms of 2 Japanese firms to jointly test EV use for goods delivery

Thailand Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

A Carro post on the sale of a pre-owned car on Facebook in 2020. Instead of forking out a few hundred thousand dollars for a brand-new luxury sedan, car buyers can get a second-hand in good condition one costing much less. (Photo: Carro)
Online platforms drive Southeast Asia's booming used car market

Southeast Asia Auto

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by Hermann Traub from Pixabay
Toyota to promote mass HEV production in Malaysia

Malaysia Auto

5 MONTHS AGO

The Mahindra eXUV300 electric SUV on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. The company plans to launch more than 10 new EV models in categories such as cars and three wheelers by 2026. (NNA)
Better incentives, enterprising startups, OEMs reignite India EV ambitions

India Auto

5 MONTHS AGO

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, president and CEO of PTT Public Company Limited (left) and Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn signed an agreement in a virtual ceremony to launch an EV production platform to support car makers in Thailand. (Photo: PTT)
Thailand's EV industry given further boost with PTT-Foxconn venture

Thailand Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Toyota Australia)
Toyota begins new fixed-rate car rental service in Australia

Australia Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Matthew Ronder-Seid on Unsplash
Showa Denko Materials forms auto parts production base in China

China Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

Image by Mikes-Photography from Pixabay
Toyota-Panasonic joint venture to increase EV battery output in China

China Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

An illustration of a Fisker-designed car. Fisker and Foxconn will jointly develop a breakthrough electric vehicle and start production from the fourth quarter of 2023 in America. (Photo courtesy of Fisker)
Foxconn and Fisker to produce 250,000 EVs yearly for major markets

Taiwan Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by carlos aranda on Unsplash
Auto parts maker G-Tekt to build new plant in China's Guangzhou

China Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

The rise in the number of registered cars may contribute to traffic congestion in Malaysia's capital city of Kuala Lumpur. This is due to the increase in used car sales which will drive growth for the aftermarket service. (Photo courtesy of George Bakos)
Malaysia car service to hit $6.8 bil. by 2025 as used car sales surge

Malaysia Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

Evlomo clients can attract new business by listing their charging stations on the Evlomo charging network in Thailand. The data-driven company and Rojana Industrial Park Public Co. plan to set up a major lithium battery plant in Chonburi province. (Photo courtesy of Evlomo)
Evlomo and Rojana invest $1 bil. to set up battery plant in Thailand

Thailand Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows a bird-eye view of plants at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Ltd. in western India. (Photo courtesy of Suzuki Motor Corp.)
Suzuki starts car production at new Gujarat plant in India

India Auto

8 MONTHS AGO

Volvo Cars Thailand displays its first 100 percent electric car models at the Bangkok International Motor Show on March 23, 2021. (NNA)
Thailand aims to have over 1 mil. electric vehicles on roads by 2025, 15 mil. by 2035

Thailand Auto

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Will Mu from Pexels
Toyota to form joint venture in China for fuel-cell vehicles

China Auto

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kaboompics .com from Pexels
Rohm, Sanden's Chinese JV open joint lab in Shanghai

China Auto

9 MONTHS AGO

PTT Oil and Retail PCL. will collaborate with EVLOMO to install fast EV chargers at its EEC outlets such as the one depicted in the picture courtesy of PTT Oil and Retail PCL.
EVLOMO invests $50 million to set up 1,000 EV charging posts in Thailand

Thailand Auto

9 MONTHS AGO

Image by Marilyn Murphy and Republica from Pixabay
Japan's Denso to make advanced auto semiconductors in Malaysia

Malaysia Auto

9 MONTHS AGO

GWM launches Thai business: From left, Elliot Zhang, president of GWM Thailand and ASEAN; Narong Sritalayon, managing director of GWM Thailand; and Steven Wang, vice president of sales and marketing for GWM ASEAN and Thailand at the launch event on Feb 9. 2021. (Photo courtesy of GWM)
Great Wall sold 1.11 million cars, launched Thai EV business for Asian growth

Thailand Auto

9 MONTHS AGO

Suzuki Motor Corp. begins production and exports of popular Jimny SUVs in India. (Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.)
Suzuki begins output, exports of Jimny SUVs in India

India Auto

10 MONTHS AGO