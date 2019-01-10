Panasonic Expanding IoT business in Taiwan

TAIPEI, NNA - Japan's major electronics producer Panasonic Corp. is expanding its smart home business in Taiwan following the adoption there of its high-definition power line technology, (HD-PLC).

Taiwan Power Co. will use Panasonic’s HD-PLC1 high-speed communications technology for its next-generation smart meters.

It plans to install smart meters at 3 million households by 2024. The new meters require a stable communications performance for precise data collection to determine power demand.

As demand for the advanced communication system grows, Panasonic has also begun producing it at its Taiwan plant at a rate of 13,000 units per month.

It is exploring opportunities for its advanced system in other countries, including Japan, to build a future for its IoT business.