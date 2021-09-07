Japan's Zeon begins acrylic rubber production in Thailand

Photo shows the plant of Zeon Chemicals Asia Co. in Rayong Province in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Zeon Corp.)

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese chemical firm Zeon Corp. has started acrylic rubber production at a subsidiary in Thailand for various motor vehicle applications in Asian markets.

Zeon Chemicals Asia Co. began manufacturing acrylic rubber last month at a plant in Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong Province, with an annual production capacity of 5,000 tons, Zeon said.

Acrylic rubber is a specialty synthetic rubber with excellent high-heat and oil resistance and is used in such under-the-hood components as transmission seals, gaskets and intercooler hoses.

Zeon is enhancing its supply networks in and outside Japan, expecting stronger demand for the product, especially in Asia.

The Zeon group also manufactures acrylic rubber at plants in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, as well as a plant in the U.S. state of Kentucky.

The addition of the Thai plant is designed to raise the group's combined acrylic rubber output capacity to 22,000 tons a year.

Zeon Chemicals Asia was established in September 2018 with a capital of 1.25 billion baht ($38.45 million) and wholly owned by Tokyo-based Zeon. (NNA/Kyodo)