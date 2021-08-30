Toshiba Infrastructure wins sewerage plant deal in Philippines

30, Aug. 2021

Photo by Kerem Karaarslan on Unsplash
Photo by Kerem Karaarslan on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA - Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corp.'s Indian subsidiary has won a contract to build a sewage treatment plant outside Manila in a joint deal with a Philippine construction company.

The contract, signed with Manila Water Co., calls for Toshiba Water Solutions Private Ltd. and Frey-Fil Corp. to construct a plant in Rizal province to the east of Metropolitan Manila.

Construction work on the plant, capable of treating 16,000 tons of wastewater per day, was launched in July, with completion scheduled for the same month of 2023.

Toshiba Water Solutions will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of process and electro-magnetic equipment as well as one-year operation and maintenance of the plant.

It will be the second such facility built by the Toshiba unit in the Philippines. (NNA/Kyodo)

