Philippine food giant Jollibee expanding worldwide, from US to China

25, Aug. 2021

Jollibee's Chickenjoy fried chicken is a hot favorite in many countries. (Photo: JFC)
Jollibee's Chickenjoy fried chicken is a hot favorite in many countries. (Photo: JFC)

By Darlene Basingan

MANILA, NNA – Philippine fast-food giant Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) is poised for an aggressive global expansion in China, Europe and North America, egged on by a robust recovery after being trounced by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Earlier this month, the $4 billion global restaurant operator said it will open 100 Tim Ho Wan dim-sum eateries in China over the next four years after upping its 85 percent stake in the award-winning Hong Kong chain to total ownership.

Currently, Tim Ho Wan runs more than 50 outlets, mostly franchises, and mainly in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Shanghai has a few stores.

In June, JFC said it will fork out 12.2 billion pesos (about $242 million) in its biggest ever annual capital outlay to hasten the expansion of eateries in the Philippines as well as overseas this year.

Earlier in April, the company announced it was investing 50 million euros ($69 million) to boost its presence in Europe by opening 50 stores in the next five years.

Since the start of this year, Jollibee has opened 15 new locations in North America, with a target for 500 stores there in the next five to seven years.

All these moves show it is seriously eyeing the huge potential of post-pandemic growth across the globe, undeterred by how the pandemic has shut down many stores and delivered further losses since last year.

While acquisitions of America's burger chain Smashburger and coffee chain The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Company in recent years have dragged down JFC's performance, it sees big opportunities beyond the more than 1,000 Coffee Bean stores across the globe.

In May, it roped in an industry veteran to grow Coffee Bean in high-potential markets in the US and India and boost its omni-channel presence.

Sanjiv Razdan, the Coffee Bean president for these two markets, said he would continue to take the brand to new markets to help advance JFC's goal of becoming "one of the top five restaurant groups in the world".

Controlled by billionaire Tony Tan Caktiong, the company has expanded to the UK with a plan to open 10 Chickenjoy fast-food stores this year, starting with the launch off its flagship location for the European market in Leicester Square in London in May.

Jollibee fast-food chain is well-known for its Chickenjoy's crispy fried chicken, which was first brought to Europe when it set up a Milan store in Italy in 2018.

To ensure European quality and its own standards, Jollibee obtains chickens from reputable British and European suppliers. It also offers Asian flavors to UK diners, such as mango coconut sundae, and Asian chicken rice bowl.

“While we pride ourselves on our delicious menu, we knew we could do more to enhance the overall restaurant experience for our UK customers,” said William Tan Untiong, chief real estate officer of JFC.

Dennis Flores, its regional business head for Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, said the 50 million euros investment in Europe demonstrates the company's resolve to be a major player in Europe's quick-service market.

“The pandemic may have been a setback, but it will not deter us from pursuing our vision for Jollibee in the UK and the rest of Europe,” he said.

One of the fastest-growing Asian food companies in the world, JFC suffered a loss of 11.5 billion pesos (about $236 million) in 2020. After in the red for three-quarters, it turned in a profit in the fourth quarter last year after restructuring its operations which included the closure of 486 stores.

It believes overseas operations will drive sales and profit growth in 2021 and the years ahead.

In addition, Jollibee has been expanding online sales through third-party food delivery apps, apart from launching its own delivery app in August last year.

JFC operates over 5,800 stores in 33 countries, such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

Under its umbrella are eight wholly-owned brands such as Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, and Smashburger, plus five franchised brands including Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24 in the Philippines, and Dunkin' Donuts.

JFC has 80 percent ownership of Coffee Bean, and a 60 percent stake in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.

JFC has a business venture with award-winning chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the US. It also established a joint venture to operate and expand Japan's beef rice bowl chain Yoshinoya in the Philippines.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Jollibee's Chickenjoy fried chicken is a hot favorite in many countries. (Photo: JFC)
Philippine food giant Jollibee expanding worldwide, from US to China

Philippines Restaurant

1 MINUTE

The photo shows a lineup of locally brewed Japanese craft beers to be offered at East Japan Railway Co.'s Japan Rail Cafe in Singapore. (Photo courtesy of the Singapore office of East Japan Railway Co.)
JR East to promote Japanese craft beers in Singapore

Singapore Restaurant

13 DAYS AGO

Photo shows a variety of fresh juices and other items available at JR East's Honey's Bar Honey & Fresh Juice stand in Singapore. (Photo courtesy of East Japan Railway Co.)
JR East opens 1st overseas Honey's Bar juice stand in Singapore

Singapore Restaurant

4 MONTHS AGO

A Flash Coffee barista preparing a latte. The company has digitalized the offline-dominated coffee industry with a consumer app that offers a streamlined pick-up feature. (Photo courtesy of Flash Coffee)
Flash Coffee to expand across Asia after raising $15 million more

Singapore Restaurant

5 MONTHS AGO

Customers are being served on March 31, 2021, as the Sushiro sushi restaurant chain opened its first outlet in Bangkok the same day. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japanese sushi chain Sushiro opens 1st outlet in Thailand

Thailand Restaurant

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows a beef bowl outlet of Japanese restaurant chain Yoshinoya Holdings Co. in Manila's Makati City in the Philippines on Feb. 16, 2021. (NNA/Kyodo)
Yoshinoya teams up with Jollibee, hopes to open 50 stores in Philippines

Philippines Restaurant

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows a Marugame Udon noodle restaurant that opened in December 2020 in Bogor, Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Toridoll Holdings Corp.)
Marugame Udon noodle chain expanding in Southeast Asia

Indonesia Restaurant

7 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows an image of Tenya Orchard Central. (Photo courtesy of Royal Holdings Co.)
Tendon Tenya to open 1st restaurant in Singapore

Singapore Restaurant

11 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows Japanese noodle store "Marugame Udon 313 Quayside" in Phnom Penh. (Photo courtesy of Taica Corp.)
2nd Marugame Udon noodle restaurant opens in Cambodian capital

Cambodia Restaurant

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo_by_Marta_Filipczyk_on_Unsplash.jpg
Kura Sushi Asia to start Taiwan OTC trading, eyeing regional expansion

Taiwan Restaurant

11 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Red Lobster Seafood)
Red Lobster restaurants come under more Asian control led by Thai Union

Thailand Restaurant

12 MONTHS AGO

Image by DUKE NG from Pixabay
Skylark to open 1st dining outlet in Malaysia

Malaysia Restaurant

20, Aug. 2020

Customers are entering the first CoCo Ichibanya outlet in Gurgaon on Aug. 3, 2020. (NNA)
Japanese curry house operator Ichibanya opens 1st restaurant in India

India Restaurant

04, Aug. 2020

Japanese cafe chain operator Pronto Corp.'s "Xcafe by Pronto" is unveiled at Xpark aquarium in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, on July 30, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan cafe chain Pronto to debut in Taiwan in Aug.

Taiwan Restaurant

31, Jul. 2020

%Arabica cafe opens at Iconsiam.(Photo courtesy of Asiamix)
Kyoto-based cafe %Arabica debuts in Thailand

Thailand Restaurant

10, Jul. 2020

Photo by Yoav Aziz on Unsplash
Japan restaurant chain Ootoya to re-enter China with new Taiwanese partner

China Restaurant

06, Jul. 2020

A Marugame Seimen outlet in Jakarta (NNA)
Japan's Marugame Seimen chain opens 4 delivery outlets in Indonesia

Indonesia Restaurant

01, Jul. 2020

Photo by Engin Akyurt from Pexels
Canadian café chain Tim Hortons gets investment from Tencent for China expansion: report

China Restaurant

15, May. 2020

Photo by bady qb on Unsplash
Sushi chain Sushiro to boost capital of Thai arm to fully enter local market

Thailand Restaurant

30, Apr. 2020

Photo by Alex Hu on Unsplash
Restaurant giant Yum China takes over Chinese chain Huang Ji Huang

China Restaurant

10, Apr. 2020

Image by Jumi Kang from Pixabay
Sushi restaurant chain Sushiro expands H.K. network despite pandemic

Hong Kong Restaurant

09, Apr. 2020

Photo by Samuel Foster on Unsplash
Japanese casual dining chain Watami closing 7 China outlets on coronavirus outbreak

China Restaurant

06, Feb. 2020

Din’s opens in Bangkok on Jan. 28 (Photo courtesy of Food Buddies).
Japanese restaurant operator Food Buddies opens Taiwan-style dim sum eatery in Thailand

Thailand Restaurant

31, Jan. 2020

running-3512459_960_720.jpg
Conveyor-belt sushi dining chain Kura Sushi to open outlet in Shanghai

China Restaurant

22, Jan. 2020

Photo by Melissa Walker Horn on Unsplash
Japan’s Mos Burger to open 5 outlets in Philippines this year

Philippines Restaurant

15, Jan. 2020

Photo for illustration purposes shows randomly picked men and women sharing a table at an Aisekiya restaurant run by Section Eight Co. (Photo courtesy of Section Eight)
Japanese "matchmaking restaurant" chain Aisekiya taps Southeast Asia

Singapore Restaurant

14, Jan. 2020

MOS Burger and Pepper Lunch serve a meal with Meiji Cheese in this photo taken on Dec. 12, 2019.
Mos Burger, Pepper Lunch add Meiji cheeses in their Hong Kong meals

Hong Kong Restaurant

20, Dec. 2019