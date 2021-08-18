New Malaysian plant of Japan's Toray begins full ABS resin output

Photo shows a new plant of Toray Plastics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Japanese chemical giant Toray Industries Inc., in the state of Penang, Malaysia. The plant has begun full production of ABS resin. (Photo courtesy of Toray Industries)

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Tokyo-based chemical giant Toray Industries Inc. has boosted its group's manufacturing capacity for a material known as ABS resin as a new plant of its Malaysian unit begins full production.

The new factory has boosted Toray Plastics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.'s output capacity for the group's "Toyolac" acrylonitrile butadiene styrene resin by about 20 percent to 425,000 tons annually, the Japanese company said in a news release Tuesday.

Combined with output at a plant in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, the Toray Group is now capable of making some 497,000 tons of ABS resin annually, it said.

The new plant has been built on land acquired next to the existing production facilities of the Malaysian subsidiary in the state of Penang.

ABS resin, a type of processable and thermoplastic polymer, is used for a wide range of industrial and household products, according to the company.

The new plant will chiefly produce "transparent grade" ABS resin used for products including home electric appliances, office automation equipment and miscellaneous goods, a Toray Industries spokesman told NNA.

Toray Industries is considering raising ABS resin production capacity further as it plans to expand sales in such areas as Europe and India, in addition to its key markets in China and Southeast Asian countries.

In 2018, Toray Industries announced a plan to reinforce the production capability of the Malaysian subsidiary. The operation of the new plant was originally scheduled to start in November 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (NNA/Kyodo)