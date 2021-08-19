Indonesia's Rimba Raya to grow lucrative cash crops, InfiniteEarth invites partners

19, Aug. 2021

Rimba Raya residents look forward to better incomes and living standards when the agroforestry plan becomes a success. (Photo: InfiniteEARTH)
Rimba Raya residents look forward to better incomes and living standards when the agroforestry plan becomes a success. (Photo: InfiniteEARTH)

By Celine Chen

INDONESIA, NNA - InfiniteEARTH Ltd., the project developer of the huge Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve in Indonesia, plans to reforest 10,000 hectares of land over the next 10 years with the planting of cash crops.

Starting with an initial 2,400 hectares in a new five-year plan, the innovative agroforestry initiative calls for the development of community farms using the "jungle crop" model in the 64,500-hectare reserve in Central Kalimantan province on Borneo, one of the largest islands in the world.

InfiniteEARTH's feasibility study identified 16 species of native cash crops to be grown in the reserve, which is nearly the size of Singapore, and one of the world's biggest initiatives to preserve tropical lowland peat swamp forests.

The lucrative crops include durian, rambutan, gembor, jengkol and cempedak, all of which have readily available markets, said the Hong Kong-based company that develops conservation land banks and provides environmental offsets to companies across the globe.

Indonesia's agricultural sector has remained strong amid the COVID-19 pandemic, accounting for 2.95 percent of the country’s GDP.

The government has quickly launched agricultural development projects to boost food security as well as incomes for farmers and fishermen.

The Rimba Raya plan is funded through an agreement between Carbon Streaming Corporation and InfiniteEARTH.

It facilitates PT Rimba Raya Conservation's restoration concession obligations to promote economic diversification and autonomy of the local forest-dependent communities besides contributing to Indonesia's efforts in meeting climate and sustainability goals.

The agroforestry initiative is allocating $10 million in funding over the next five years, with $2 million being released to start development immediately, said InfiniteEARTH in a press release on August 16.

Potential partners with experience in the agroforestry sector are being identified. Interested Indonesian companies are invited to respond via this link - https://infinite-earth.com/documents/RFP_InfiniteEARTH_Agroforestry_Final.pdf.

A significant amount is spent on drilling freshwater wells for irrigation through the dry season. The wells will also help facilitate fire suppression in previously inaccessible areas.

Much has also been invested in fire prevention as well as collaboration with the regional disaster management agency and the Tanjung Puting National Park.

A network of wellheads throughout the project area will allow staff to combat any fires caused during the oil palm burning season.

The rehabilitation area has peatlands degraded by historic shifting agriculture in the past and fires induced by oil palm burning in 2015 and 2019, both of which saw Singapore shrouded in haze for months.

The plan also provides more funding for education scholarships and a floating health clinic to provide eye and dental procedures as urgently required by the community.

It also contributes a significant amount annually to the Tanjung Puting National Park's conservation efforts in collaboration with Rimba Raya.

While InfiniteEARTH said it is committed to the new 5-year plan, it will adjust accordingly to changes in governmental policies and goals for climate change and sustainable development.

Rimba Raya projects are designed to meet the United Nations' sustainable development goals. They include the transfer of low-impact technologies such as solar and fuel-efficient cookstoves, aquaponics, agroforestry models, and social benefits in health care and childhood education.

Indonesian president Joko Widodo has recently called for food park projects to be launched in Central Kalimantan and North Sumatra to make it easier for farmers to obtain assistance such as financial means from the government and private sector.

The government is also promoting export-oriented horticulture to increase farmers' incomes.

Although the industrial, commercial, construction and mining sectors contribute significantly to Indonesia's GDP, only the agriculture sector has remained resilient during the pandemic.

President Widodo has appealed to Indonesian banks to support the agriculture sector, which has performed well in increasing exports apart from remaining strong in local markets.

He urged banks to empower farmers with access to capital and technology innovation, noting that many Indonesian produce have the potential to become superior, value-added exports.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Rimba Raya residents look forward to better incomes and living standards when the agroforestry plan becomes a success. (Photo: InfiniteEARTH)
Indonesia's Rimba Raya to grow lucrative cash crops, InfiniteEarth invites partners

Indonesia Agriculture

34 MINUTES AGO

Companies such as pharmaceutical producers, food supplement businesses and herb extractors have expressed interest in obtaining the cannabis plants and extracts after the government approval in March (Photo courtesy of Government Pharmaceutical Organization)
Thailand enters $17 billion cannabidiol market for health uses, cash crop

Thailand Agriculture

4 MONTHS AGO

A file photo of Krishna Kumar, founder and chief executive officer of CropIn, which plans to expand its presence in overseas markets. (Photo courtesy of CropIn)
Indian agritechs grab investor attention, drive agriculture modernization

India Agriculture

7 MONTHS AGO

Marubeni Nisshin Feed Technology (Tianjin) Co.(Photo courtesy of Marubeni Corp.)
Marubeni to begin aqua-feed production and sales in China

China Agriculture

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Akil Mazumder from Pexels
Sakata Seed sets up joint venture in China's Zhejiang Province

China Agriculture

9 MONTHS AGO

Image by tk tan from Pixabay
Kao launches program to help small palm oil farmers in Indonesia

Indonesia Agriculture

10 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Philippine Department of Agriculture)
Philippines plans to export more okra to Japan

Philippines Agriculture

11 MONTHS AGO

Yamaha Motor Co. ‘s Fazer R unmanned helicopter is deployed to spray pesticide over a sugar cane field in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Yamaha Motor)
Yamaha Motor begins pesticide-spraying service in Thailand

Thailand Agriculture

12 MONTHS AGO

Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay
Mitsui to buy 30.4% stake in China’s vegetable seed firm Hunan Xiangyan

China Agriculture

15, Jun. 2020

Photo by Laryssa Suaid from Pexels
Malaysian state-backed agribusiness firm FGV to have direct presence in India via JV

India Agriculture

14, May. 2020

Grouper (Photo courtesy of Aquaculture Centre of Excellence)
Singapore fish farming startup opens e-commerce site to serve people at home

Singapore Agriculture

01, May. 2020

1.jpg
Singapore’s Olam receives $176 mil. in loans from JICA, IFC to work with small farmers

Singapore Agriculture

30, Apr. 2020

Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh from Pexels
Thailand's worst drought wipes out estimated $840 mil. in agriculture

Thailand Agriculture

23, Apr. 2020

Photo by Vinicius Benedit on Unsplash
G-20 farm ministers vow to oppose measures disrupting food supply

Japan Agriculture

22, Apr. 2020

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Wherda Arsianto on Unsplash
Kirin helping Vietnamese coffee farms improve product quality, protect environment

Vietnam Agriculture

08, Apr. 2020

rubber-tree-471_1280.jpg
Yokohama Rubber cooperates with Thai gov’t to support natural rubber farmers

Thailand Agriculture

17, Mar. 2020

image-1579510550417.jpg
Japan looks to protect intellectual property in wagyu beef cattle

Japan Agriculture

20, Jan. 2020

Logo kyodo image

An illustration shows "Gallant Obayashi Green Agritech Park" to be built in 2020 on the Indonesian island of Bintan by Obayashi Corp. and Gallant Venture Ltd. (Image courtesy of Obayashi)
Japan's Obayashi, Salim Group to launch farm project in Indonesia

Indonesia Agriculture

15, Jan. 2020

DSC_0747.JPG
Japanese trader Mitani buys Singapore's livestock feed trader MJI

Singapore Agriculture

04, Dec. 2019

Japan’s Topcon Corp. and the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in smart agriculture development in Bangkok on Sept. 20, 2019. MOAC Vice Minister Anan Suwannarat (L), Arata Kimura (R), Topcon’s infrastructure business division. (Photo courtesy of Topcon Corp.)
Japan’s Topcon to help Thailand promote smart agriculture, increase productivity

Thailand Agriculture

19, Oct. 2019

Microalgae to be utilized by Marubeni Corp. and MoBiol Holdings Pte. Ltd. for demonstration experiments on the production of alternative proteins and DHA from palm oil mill effluent (POME) (Photo courtesy of Marubeni Corp.)
Marubeni injects capital into Singapore agri-venture MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent

Singapore Agriculture

09, Oct. 2019

CORRECT: Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand

China Agriculture

Corrects figure to 60 tons from 600,000 tons in 7th paragraph in Oct. 4 story TOKYO, NNA – Japan’s l...

08, Oct. 2019

An indoor vegetable cultivation plant system Mitsubishi Chemical supplied to ShenYang Qiushi Agricultural Science and Technology Development in 2018.
Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand

China Agriculture

04, Oct. 2019

20190829_0005.jpg
Kubota's Thai unit aims for 100 bil. baht sales by 2024

Thailand Agriculture

29, Aug. 2019

Paul John Dizon (R) and Jamila Seno
Japan's Sumitomo under fire over labor dispute in Philippines

Philippines Agriculture

19, Jun. 2019

20190513_0002.jpg
U.S. urges Japan to cut tariffs for farm goods

Japan Agriculture

13, May. 2019

Logo kyodo image

20190412_0004.JPG
Japanese egg producer Ise enters Vietnam market, eyes mega farm

Vietnam Agriculture

13, Apr. 2019