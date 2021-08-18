The PARQ in Bangkok offers Huawei's ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6

18, Aug. 2021

The PARQ in Bangkok relies on Huawei's WiFi 6 technology to serve tenants and visitors at public areas and users of its app. (Photo: The PARQ)
The PARQ in Bangkok relies on Huawei's WiFi 6 technology to serve tenants and visitors at public areas and users of its app. (Photo: The PARQ)

By Valaiporn Chalermlapvoraboon

BANGKOK, NNA - The PARQ, a huge and modern landmark in Bangkok city, is the first mix-used commercial building in the country to implement the fastest Wi-Fi connection.

Developed by TCC Assets (Thailand) Co. the smart and green building has adopted the Wi-Fi 6 technology, by Huawei Technologies (Thailand) throughout its public zones, said the investment holding and real estate company in a media statement on Aug. 10.

Enabling much higher speed and capacity, the connectivity serves users at basement areas, elevators, retail floors, office lobbies and outdoor areas of the building at Rama IV road in Khlong Toei district.

Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 also facilitates high-speed and seamless connection for The PARQ’s mobile application.

Catering to shoppers, visitors and office workers in the building, the app offers useful information and functions, such as store directory, precision marketing, indoor navigation, smart parking and access control and real-time air quality index, temperature and relative humidity.

Wi-Fi 6, the sixth generation of Wi-Fi standards, is the fastest WLAN technology to date, said Huawei. Launched in 2019, the more resilient and stable connectivity provides four times higher network bandwidth and serves four times more concurrent users than Wi-Fi 5.

"In addition to superior performance, Huawei Wi-Fi 6 access points greatly enhance possibilities for IoT, bringing countless applications to The PARQ, said Huawei.

Huawei's Thailand office told NNA that it is expanding Wi-Fi 6 installation as it serves more customers in Thai enterprises, the education and real estate sectors.

Besides Huawei, WiFi-6 service is also provided by major telecommunication provider, Advanced Info Service Co., and Chinese networking company, TP-Link Technologies Co.

Kamolnai Chaixanien, the executive director at TCC Assets (Thailand), said the company picked Huawei technologies after a careful selection to ensure the highest international standards.

The PARQ and Huawei also share the same philosophy of creating consumer-centric and sustainable businesses that protect the environment, he added.

Using the latest technologies, The PARQ is the first building in Thailand to be developed according to the highest international standards established in LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and WELL building gold certifications.

Constructed at a cost of 20 billion baht ($603 million), the building also practised smart waste management and recycling besides promoting wellness programs.

It has won a number of awards which have helped to elevate its status as a preeminent commercial development in Asia. One of them is for best office development given by property platform PropertyGuru Asia.

Still under planning, the second phase of The PARQ will see an upmarket development of residential units and serviced apartments, a Frasers Property development manager told NNA.

Frasers was appointed the project developer for The PARQ by TCC Assets.

Thailand-based Japanese construction company Thai Obayashi led the construction.

A prestigious address with Grade A offices, PARQ has become a home to several big companies, including Minor International Co., multinational 3M Thailand and fintech startup Pomelo Thailand.

TCC Assets' next major mixed-use project One Bangkok, which is set to transform the Bangkok cityscape dramatically, aims to be a new world-class destination for locals and tourists in the heart of the city.

Like a futuristic city within a city, the state-of-the-art project will have offices, residences, retail, hotels, art and culture spaces.

The centerpiece is the 430-meter-tall Signature Tower, poised to be one of the 10 tallest buildings in Southeast Asia and offering visitors panoramic views of Bangkok’s skyline.

Expected to be completed in stages from 2023 to 2026, One Bangkok aims to "contribute greatly to Thailand's comparative advantage and enhance the country’s stature on the world stage when it is completed," said the company.

