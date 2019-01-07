Asia Economy
NNA Asia top stories Monday, Jan. 7
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Jan. 7.
JETRO survey: 84.9% of Japanese firms in S. Korea expect to post operating profit in 2018
Ricoh to relocate photocopier production from China to Thailand amid U.S trade row: Kyodo
Myanmar sends its first group of caregivers to Japan for 3-year internship in Hokkaido
Hong Kong new housing sales in 2018 drop 16.5% to 15,455 units, lowest in 5 years
Vietnam ride-hailing service firm FastGo enters Myanmar market: press report
