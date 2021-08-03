Vietnam's express delivery to hit $1.6 bil. by 2028, driven by pharmaceuticals and food

03, Aug. 2021

Launched in Vietnam in July 2021, FedEx delivery manager service allows customers to choose their preferred delivery location and time. (Photo: FedEx)
Launched in Vietnam in July 2021, FedEx delivery manager service allows customers to choose their preferred delivery location and time. (Photo: FedEx)

By Celine Chen

VIETNAM, NNA: The high demand for express delivery services in Vietnam across major essential sectors such as food and beverage; and healthcare is driving a dramatic growth for the market from $700.4 million in 2020 to a projected $1.65 billion by 2028.

Expecting the market to surge at a compound annual growth rate of 11.9 percent from 2021 to 2028, Research and Markets noted that the demand from Vietnam customers wanting items to be delivered on the same day or within a day has risen over the years.

The research firm said the healthcare sector saw the highest adoption of delivery services.

This is not surprising as the Vietnam government has been "robustly focusing on investing toward the advancement of the pharmaceutical industry and developing a domestic standard pharmaceutical industry to efficiently meet the demands of its customers," said Research and Markets in their report.

Despite government efforts, several domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers lack the resources to cater to the growing market while foreign multinational companies (MNCs) need to be given better opportunities to manufacture their products in Vietnam.

The research firm said, "With the current global economic disruptions due to COVID-19 impact and the ongoing trade uncertainties with China, developing countries such as Vietnam offer an appropriate opportunity for expanding and hedging operations, by providing sustainable long-term growth opportunities for foreign MNCs."

Many domestic express delivery companies are already operating in Vietnam, and they are constantly witnessing huge growth opportunities. They are also investing in modern technology to cope with the rising demand for the delivery of e-commerce goods.

Stringent requirements of the healthcare sector and their stronger demand for delivery services are also placing high expectations on logistic solutions.

In November last year, Nippon Express (Vietnam) Co. obtained a Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification covering air and ocean cargo forwarding, road haulage and warehousing services of its Amata Logistics Center in Bien Hoa City. It also certifies the facility's compliance with standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.

In a press statement, Nippon Express said, "Having acquired this GDP certification, NE Vietnam will be working to handle the anticipated increase in pharmaceutical imports from Europe as well as business expansion by Japanese pharmaceutical manufacturers and extending its services globally in cooperation with other Nippon Express Group companies that have already obtained GDP certification."

With an enormous growing population of about 100 million, Vietnam has in recent years seen its gross domestic product (GDP) grow at an annual rate of 6-7 percent, producing a high growth rate for its pharmaceutical market as well, said Nippon Express.

The market's expansion has been driven by rapid economic growth, widespread participation in medical insurance programs and a high awareness of health among the Vietnamese, said Nippon Express.

In addition, the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) in 2020 is expected to stimulate both domestic demand within Vietnam and the production and export of generic pharmaceuticals, it added.

In Vietnam, the integration of technologies such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) systems and tags for better handling of cargoes and parcels to reduce errors are also expected to fuel delivery growth in the coming years, said Research and Markets.

Courier companies are increasingly investing in high-tech solutions to make operations simpler and more efficient.

DHL International GmbH has deployed cutting-edge equipment and applications, from risk management tools to automated container unloading systems, which help prevent misplacement of parcels during transportation.

In July this year, FedEx launched a new interactive e-commerce delivery solution in Vietnam, allowing retailers to give their residential customers the ability to customize the delivery location and schedule shipments.

Using the service called FedEx Delivery Manager, retailers will be able to better manage the spike in international online shipping, said FedEx.

Meanwhile, the emergence of COVID-19 hotspots across Vietnam leading to lockdowns and travel curbs is expected to continue disrupting delivery services beyond the middle of the year.

However, industry experts believe the express delivery of parcels and electronics is likely to pick up pace soon as containment measures are eased steadily.

While there had been a significant drop in letters and document parcels of B2B clients due to the pandemic, the delivery of e-commerce parcels has shot up as more people shopped online during lockdowns.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Launched in Vietnam in July 2021, FedEx delivery manager service allows customers to choose their preferred delivery location and time. (Photo: FedEx)
Vietnam's express delivery to hit $1.6 bil. by 2028, driven by pharmaceuticals and food

Vietnam Transport

12 MINUTES AGO

AirAsia's super app for travel and lifestyle offers bookings, flights and hotels, travel packages, holiday activities, shopping for branded products and latest deals in town. It will be launched in Thailand in August 2021. (Photo: AirAsia)
AirAsia partners Gojek for Asean growth, expands Thailand services in swap deal

Thailand Transport

22 DAYS AGO

A marine fuel supply ship (front) performs a trial to supply biodiesel fuel to Nippon Yusen's bulk carrier, Frontier Jacaranda (back), at the port of Singapore on June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Tsusho Petroleum)
Japan's Toyota Tsusho supplies biodiesel fuel to ship in Singapore

Singapore Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Enabled by key logistics partners such as airports, ports, and customs, the World Logistics Passport offers financial and non-financial benefits to traders and freight forwarders in rewards for increasing their trade. (Photo: WLP)
Southeast Asian states join world logistics 'club' to enhance trade

Southeast Asia Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Astrid Schmid from Pixabay
Itochu accelerates ammonia fuel supply chain project in Singapore

Singapore Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

PT. MRT Jakarta, operator of the mass rapid transit system in Jakarta, holds a signing ceremony in the Indonesian capital on April 20, 2021, to award a 4.6 trillion rupiah ($316 million) construction contract to a joint venture of Sumitomo Mitsui Construction and the Indonesian state-owned PT. Hutama Karya. The joint venture will undertake part of the phase 2 of the MRT project. (Photo courtesy of MRT Jakarta)
Sumitomo Mitsui Construction to build part of phase 2 of Jakarta MRT

Indonesia Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand) operates in 11 locations in the country, from Padang Besar in the south to Chiang Mai in the north. It has integrated its air, sea and land services in Thailand to meet the needs of customers.(Photo courtesy of Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand) Co.)
Nippon Express integrates Thai operations to serve supply chains better

Thailand Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash
Japan's Enshu Railway to form software development unit in Vietnam

Vietnam Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

This image shows a rendering of Mitsui Fudosan Co.'s Bangpakong logistics facility project in Chachoengsao Province in eastern Thailand. (Image courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan Co.)
Mitsui Fudosan starts 1st overseas logistics project in Thailand

Thailand Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rapid Transit lines in Singapore. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Ltd. has joined a project to increase the transport capacity of the Automated Guideway Transit systems on the lines. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Ltd.)
Mitsubishi Heavy unit opens technical transport hub in Singapore

Singapore Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Express Malaysia's KLIA branch has been given certification to distribute pharmaceutical products in Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Express Sdn. Bhd.)
Nippon Express expands halal logistics, rides on growing pharmaceutical sector in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Tiger Lily from Pexels
Nittsu Shoji sets up new logistics base in Thailand

Thailand Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Shengyi DING, Deputy Director of Suzhou High-Speed Rail New Town Administration shook hands with Kenju Kobayashi, the alliance global director for the Alliance Innovation Lab-Shanghai (AIL-SH) after signing the MOU (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor Co.)
Nissan to help develop new transport system in China's Suzhou city

China Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Kiyoyoshi Oba (2nd from R), president of Toyota Tsusho (Thailand) Co., and Piya Techakul (2nd from L), president of ATP30 Public Co., attend a ceremony on Feb. 24, 2021, in Bangkok to form a partnership for smart mobility in commuter bus services in Thailand. (NNA/Kyodo)
Toyota Tsusho invests in Thai bus operator ATP30 for smart mobility

Thailand Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

SCG Nichirei Logistics Co.'s new distribution complex in Samutprakarn Province in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.)
Japan's Nichirei Logistics expands Thai distribution center

Thailand Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows the robotic arm of autonomous coffee-serving system "ELLA" developed by Singapore's Crown Technologies. (Photo courtesy of Crown Technologies)
Singapore firm's robot baristas to serve coffee at JR East stations

Singapore Transport

7 MONTHS AGO

Image shows a train to be delivered by Mitsubishi Corp. for the Yangon circular railway project under a deal with Myanma Railways, Myanmar's state-run railway company. (Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Corp.)
Japanese trader Mitsubishi wins 69 bil. yen train deal from Myanmar

Myanmar Transport

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Michael Gaida from Pixabay
Japanese equipment transporter Denzai takes control of Singapore peer

Singapore Transport

8 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Express Co.'s door-to-door truck and maritime transport services from Thailand. (Courtesy of Nippon Express Co.)
Nippon Express starts truck and sea transport services from Thailand

Thailand Transport

9 MONTHS AGO

Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay
Troubled Thai Airways sells used planes, food in painful restructuring

Thailand Transport

9 MONTHS AGO

ecommerce_photo.jpg
Rosier outlook for Asean e-commerce logistics with enhanced capabilities after COVID experience

Southeast Asia Transport

10 MONTHS AGO

Jewel, the new lifestyle attraction with shops and eateries of Changi Airport, receives fewer visitors on weekdays following a sharp drop in passenger numbers because of the coronavirus crisis as seen in this photo taken on Oct. 6, 2020. However, it is packed with Singapore residents on weekends as people seek places to unwind on the island as they could not travel out of the country because most borders are still shut.
Singapore to create more travel opportunities as it plans to remake economy for resilience

Singapore Transport

10 MONTHS AGO

A rendering of the Malolos-Clark Railway Project(Photo courtesy of Japan International Cooperation Agency)
Philippines’ Megawide, Korean firms to build 17-km railway project

Philippines Transport

10 MONTHS AGO

A tunnel boring machine manufactured by JIM Technology Corp which is involved as a supplier to the Metro Manila subway project. (Photo courtesy of Philippine Department of Transportation)
First stretch of Metro Manila subway may open in December 2021

Philippines Transport

11 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows a sketch of Daiwa House Industry Co.’s new logistics center in Malaysia’s Selangor state. (Photo courtesy of Daiwa House Industry Co.)
Daiwa House to open new logistics complex in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

11 MONTHS AGO

Hankyu Hanshin Express Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. opens a new logistics center in Kuantan in Malaysia’s Pahang state on Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Express)
Hankyu Hanshin Express opens new logistics center in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

11 MONTHS AGO

traffic-2251530_1280.jpg
Japan’s K.R.S. to acquire 4 arms of Indonesian cold chain group for $62 mil.

Indonesia Transport

11 MONTHS AGO