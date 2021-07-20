Japan's Sugi Pharmacy ties up with Vietnam's Omicare

20, Jul. 2021

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

HANOI, NNA - Japanese drug chain operator Sugi Pharmacy Co. has teamed up with Vietnamese peer Omicare Joint Stock Company to help the Hanoi-based startup expand its business in the Southeast Asian country.

The companies have agreed to share managerial and operational know-how, supply and develop products centered on healthcare and beauty care and cooperate on general issues regarding the healthcare system in Japan, said Sugi Holdings Co., the parent of Sugi Pharmacy.

Omicare is also allowed to use Sugi Pharmacy's trademarks in Vietnam. They are considering a possible capital alliance in the future as well.

It is the second such collaboration with an overseas business for the Aichi Prefecture-based Sugi group, which announced a partnership deal with Taiwan's Great Tree Pharmacy Co. last November.

The Sugi group operates more than 1,400 stores with their own prescription departments in eastern, central and western Japan. It has roughly 3,000 pharmacists and 500 nationally registered dietitians.

"We are promoting application and other digital transformation business operations and will study possible cooperation with Omicare in the systems field," a Sugi Holdings official told NNA.

Established in 2019, Omicare runs three OmiPharma Japanese-style drugstores. Its parent company, Ominext Group Joint Stock Company, develops medical systems for Japanese companies. (NNA/Kyodo)

