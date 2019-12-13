Aozora Bank allies with China Renaissance to facilitate Japan-China M&A

TOKYO, NNA – Japan’s Aozora Bank Ltd. has joined hands with a Beijing-based investment bank to facilitate mergers and acquisitions as well as joint investments between Japanese and Chinese companies.

The Tokyo-listed lender said in a statement Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding in the field with Hong Kong-listed China Renaissance Holdings Ltd., which engages in funding mainly for firms in e-commerce, fintech, artificial intelligence, healthcare and education.

The move follows similar deals sealed by the Japanese bank with local financial institutions in Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand, an Aozora Bank spokesman said in a phone interview with NNA on Thursday.

China Renaissance, founded in 2005 by Fan Bao, a renowned tech investment banker, has advised on about 990 transactions worth over $146 billion, the statement said.

The Beijing firm has managed some $4.7 billion in what it defines as the new economy, such as fintech and AI, as of the end of June this year. It has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and New York with about 600 employees in total, it said.