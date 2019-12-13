Mos Food offers plant-based hamburger in Singapore

Mos Burger, an outlet of Japanese hamburger restaurant chain Mos Food Services Inc., offering hamburgers with plant-based patties in Singapore is pictured on Dec. 11, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)

SINGAPORE, NNA - Mos Food Services Inc. has teamed up with U.S. food technology startup Impossible Foods Inc. to offer plant-based burger patties in Singapore, becoming the first major fast-food chain to introduce them in the city-state.

The Japanese operator of Mos Burger and Mos Cafe outlets aims to draw business from health- and eco-conscious customers as plant-based meat is less greenhouse emissions-intensive than animal meat, according to the firm.

The company is preparing to release it in other countries as well, Jun Takifuka, its executive officer and general manager at the firm's international headquarters, told NNA on Wednesday. Mos Food has already sold plant-based hamburgers in Taiwan.

Its Singaporean arm, Mos Foods Singapore Pte. Ltd., started offering "Mos Impossible Burger" on Monday at a total of 39 Mos Burger and Mos Cafe restaurants, using plant-based patties made by the U.S. firm.

The hamburger is priced at S$6.95 ($5), cheaper than most other non-meat burgers offered at restaurants in Singapore.

The firm plans to sell 20,000 burgers by the end of the year and may add the product to its regular menu depending on its popularity, Kazuya Inukai, CEO of Mos Foods Singapore, told NNA on Wednesday.

Impossible Foods collaborates with another major hamburger restaurant chain, Burger King Corp., in the United States. Inukai said the Mos Food and Impossible Foods duo is eager to develop specialized patties for Mos burgers. (NNA/Kyodo)