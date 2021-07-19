Thailand's PTTGC buying Allnex for $4.72 billion to expand coating businesses

19, Jul. 2021

It is possible to watch wet paint dry with Allnex's latest generation cobalt free drier. The company is a global leader for industrial coating resins used in making many products. (Photo: Allnex)
It is possible to watch wet paint dry with Allnex's latest generation cobalt free drier. The company is a global leader for industrial coating resins used in making many products. (Photo: Allnex)

By Chalermlapvoraboon Valaiporn

BANGKOK, NNA - Having transformed it into a global leader for industrial coating resins, Advent International will sell Allnex Holding GmbH for about 4 billion euros ($4.72 billion) to PTTGC International (Netherlands) B.V.

The latter, a wholly owned subsidiary of Thailand's major petrochemical player PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (PTTGC), will help expand Allnex’s businesses in the Asia-Pacific region, which represents the largest growth potential in the coating resins industry.

Expanded significantly under Advent's ownership, Frankfurt-headquartered Allnex offers a wide array of highly demanded coating polymers and additives for use on all types of surfaces and materials, such as wood, metal and plastic of industrial and consumer products.

Reported as generating a revenue of over $2.5 billion after its growth into a huge company, Allnex dominates leading positions in all key industrial coating segments, including industrial metal, automotive, and packaging in a booming multi-billion-dollar market rising in tandem with economic development and rising incomes in many countries.

In the press statement, Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO of PTTGC, said the acquisition is in line with the company's aspiration to become a leading global chemical company and core strategies to drive new sustainable businesses.

He said, “As the global market leader in industrial coating resins, with its broad portfolio, stable profit, and leading green technology, Allnex is ideally positioned to benefit from three megatrends shaping the industry: increasing demand for high performance coating resins, a continued shift of growth to emerging markets, and a trend towards green coatings solutions."

Allnex manages a global network of 33 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites including Thailand and 23 research and technology facilities to support customers across the world.

The company, which has been pioneering sustainable innovations for the coatings industry, focuses on environment-friendly technologies, such as waterborne industrial resins, powder resins, energy curable resins and high-solids technologies.

A global private equity investor, Advent is one of the most experienced and supportive backers in the global chemical industry.

It had strengthened Allnex market position through several acquisitions and investments. By acquiring resins manufacturer Nuplex in 2016, Allnex gained much access to emerging markets and became a truly global player as a result.

Ronald Ayles, managing partner and head of Advent’s global chemicals and materials practice, said: “Over the past eight years, we have supported Allnex’s management team in transforming the company from a corporate carve-out into the number one global producer of industrial coating resins. Our significant investment in growth led to an impressive track record – especially in green technologies. With PTTGC, we have now found the ideal partner to support Allnex’s next phase of growth and to continue its success story.”

Chiming in, Miguel Mantas, CEO of Allnex, said: “To build on our leading market position, we will continue to invest in innovative technologies and look to expand our presence in APAC. With its resources, industrial network and expertise in Asia, PTTGC will help us take this next step in our company development.”

Due to its major presence in Europe, Allnex makes about 40 percent of its revenue from the region, with 34 percent from Asia Pacific, and 24 percent from the Americas.

PTTGC is a subsidiary of the huge PTT Group, the premier energy company in Thailand and a Fortune Global 500 company.

PTTGC’s portfolio covers the manufacturing and distribution of petrochemical products for industries such as packaging, textile and automotive. It was rated number one on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World Index in the chemical sector for the last two consecutive years.

PTTGC said it is committed to strengthening its leading position in the chemicals business by combining environment-friendly innovations with advanced technologies. It will also provide Allnex with better access to raw materials.

The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

In a teleconference, Kongkrapan told the media that it is the biggest investment ever made by PTTGC and that it is likely to boost the value of businesses under its portfolio.

In 2020, the global coating resins market was worth $30 billion, with industrial coating resins accounting for 58 percent and decorative coating resins, such as paints, taking up the remaining share.

Allnex contributes about $18 billion to the market, said Kongkrapan.

According to Kenneth Research, the global coating resins market is expected to surge to $47.41 billion by 2025.

From 2021 to 2025, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share as the fastest growing market driven by China, India, and South Korea, it said.

to TOP Page

More from this section

It is possible to watch wet paint dry with Allnex's latest generation cobalt free drier. The company is a global leader for industrial coating resins used in making many products. (Photo: Allnex)
Thailand's PTTGC buying Allnex for $4.72 billion to expand coating businesses

Thailand Materials

1 HOUR AGO

Japanese chemical maker Denka Co.'s Seraya plant on Jurong Island, Singapore, where production capacity of high functional resins has been enhanced. (Photo courtesy of Denka)
Japan chemical maker Denka doubles resin output at Singapore plant

Singapore Materials

10 DAYS AGO

Nobuyoshi Yamasaki (R), CEO of TBM Co., attends an online ceremony about a capital tie-up between TBM and SK Group. (Photo courtesy of TBM Co.)
Eco-friendly material maker TBM gets investment from SK Group

South Korea Materials

14 DAYS AGO

Photo shows nanocarbon material "graphene," seen as a promising material in new electronic components and other applications. (Photo courtesy of 2D Materials Pte. Ltd.)
Japan's Sojitz invests in Singapore graphene start-up 2D Materials

Singapore Materials

24 DAYS AGO

Thailand’s status as a major producer of sugarcane, together with its strategic location and strong logistics networks have made the country the leader in bioplastics production in Southeast Asia, according to Thailand Board of Investment (BOI). (Photo: Thailand BOI)
Thailand grows as bioplastic hub, garners new $490 million investment

Thailand Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals’ MDI plant in in Yeosu, South Korea's South Jeolla Province. (Photo courtesy of Mitsui Chemicals Inc.)
Mitsui Chemicals to boost polyurethane material output in S. Korea

South Korea Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

File photo shows a worker waterproofing a wall with an agent sold by Ube CT Construction Materials Vietnam Co., which was set up in March 2021 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of Ube Industries Ltd.)
Japan's Ube Construction Materials forms sales unit in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

caustic soda
Japan's AGC to integrate 3 chemical units in Thailand, Vietnam

Thailand Materials

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by jotoler from Pixabay
New JFE steel processing facility opens in northern Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

5 MONTHS AGO

Executives from Samsung Engineering and PTTGC taking part in the contract signing ceremony for the Olefins 2 Modification Project on Feb 10. 2021. From left, Patiparn Sukorndhaman, president of PTT Global Chemical Public Co.; Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO of PTT Global Chemical Public Co.; and Sangwook Lee, managing director of Samsung Engineering (Thailand) Co.(NNA)
Thailand's GC commits $903 million to boost petrochem biz, another project for Samsung Engineering

Thailand Materials

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows photosensitive solder resist, which Showa Denko Materials Co. plans to manufacture at its subsidiary in Taiwan. Showa Denko Materials has so far produced photosensitive solder resist only in Japan. (Photo courtesy of Showa Denko Materials)
Showa Denko Materials' Taiwan unit to boost chip material production

Taiwan Materials

7 MONTHS AGO

Idemitsu Kosan Co.’s OLED materials manufacturing plant in China’s Chengdu. (Courtesy of Idemitsu Kosan Co.)
Idemitsu Kosan begins OLED materials production in China

China Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alienware on Unsplash
Showa Denko sets up high-purity gas joint venture in China

China Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

Image by Josch13 from Pixabay
Mitsubishi Materials to raise stake in Vietnamese tungsten firm

Vietnam Materials

9 MONTHS AGO

image-1601515452917.jpg
Polyplex invests over $100 million to expand thin film production in the U.S.

Thailand Materials

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Retha Ferguson from Pexels
Nippon Electric Glass to boost medical container output in Malaysia

Malaysia Materials

12 MONTHS AGO

Photo by tanvi sharma on Unsplash
Thailand’s Indorama Ventures buys PET recycling facilities in Poland

Thailand Materials

12 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Prince Abid on Unsplash
Japanese fabric maker Komatsu Matere to set up sales subsidiary in China

China Materials

12 MONTHS AGO

cans-526011_1280.jpg
Showa Aluminum Can inaugurates 3rd Vietnam plant near Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Materials

12 MONTHS AGO

Image by pasja1000 from Pixabay
Coca-Cola Japan, Taiwan’s Far Eastern to make PET bottles from recycled materials

Taiwan Materials

12 MONTHS AGO

Production facilities at Idemitsu Kosan's Huizhou plant (Photo courtesy of Idemitsu Kosan)
Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan’s 2nd lubricant plant in China starts operation

China Materials

12 MONTHS AGO

Workers at a factory of Myanmar's state-backed textile maker partnering with Tsuyatomo in Shwedaung, Bago Region, north of Yangon, as shown in a file photo taken in December 2018. (Kyodo)
Car seat fabric maker Tsuyatomo forms JV with Myanmar state-run firm

Myanmar Materials

12 MONTHS AGO

pcb-2655766_1280.jpg
Air Liquide Far Eastern building more Taiwan plants, riding on semiconductor boom

Taiwan Materials

08, Jul. 2020

Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash
Osaka Gas entering industrial gas market in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

22, Jun. 2020

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
Tosoh forms fuel-efficient tire material JV in S. Korea with Namhae Chemical

South Korea Materials

22, Jun. 2020

Photo by Sidekix Media on Unsplash
Japan’s Yodogawa Steel Works to liquidate Shanghai sales JV on dismal sales

China Materials

18, Jun. 2020

2.jpg
Japan electric cable maker Fujikura to dissolve Malaysian unit in restructuring drive

Malaysia Materials

16, Jun. 2020