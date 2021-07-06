Japan's transcosmos opens warehouse in Jakarta to boost e-commerce

06, Jul. 2021

Photo shows an employee of transcosmos Inc.'s Indonesian subsidiary, PT. transcosmos Commerce, at work. (Photo courtesy of transcosmos Inc.)
JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese one-stop services provider transcosmos Inc. has launched a warehouse and analytics team in Jakarta to enhance its e-commerce business in Indonesia.

A subsidiary of the Tokyo-based company, PT. transcosmos Commerce, opened the warehouse in April in the central part of the capital. The exact location and floor space of the warehouse, the first run by the local unit, have yet to be disclosed along with any other details.

The capacity of the warehouse is due to be expanded by the end of this month so it will be able to handle large-size items such as electric household appliances, transcosmos said.

The Indonesian subsidiary started operations in 2018 and has since engaged in online retailing in major marketplaces of the country.

Among the items handled by the company are Seiko and Casio watches and Vitabiotics dietary supplements. It achieved a 100 percent on-time delivery rate on the Tokopedia e-commerce platform in the first four months of this calendar year.

The opening of the warehouse was followed by the creation of a team of analytics experts in June to help offer marketing and strategic information to its corporate clients on a monthly basis.

Founded in 1966, transcosmos also has operational bases in Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia to provide localized services such as contact centers, digital marketing and e-commerce one-stop services. (NNA/Kyodo)

