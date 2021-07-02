Japan's Nikkiso group sets up subsidiary in Malaysia

Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group, a subsidiary of Japan's Nikkiso Co., has announced the establishment of a new company in Malaysia through the merger of its two existing local units, effective Thursday, to expand its regional business focused on liquefied natural gas in Southeast Asia.

The new firm, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases (SEA) Sdn. Bhd., is a combination of Cryoquip Sdn. Bhd. and Cryogenic Industries Inc., with the former handling LNG carburetors and the latter marketing industrial pumps, both imported from the United States.

"Through the merger of the two local units, we will step up the expansion of our LNG business in the Southeast Asian region," said a spokeswoman for Tokyo-based Nikkiso, which manufactures specialty pumping systems for industrial use, medical equipment and aircraft parts. (NNA/Kyodo)