H.K. retailer Dickson to open real and online integrated flagship store in 2019

HONG KONG, NNA – Hong Kong luxury goods retailer Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd. will revamp its flagship Harvey Nichols department store into an integrated physical and online outlet amid growing internet shopping demand.

The owner of the British brand department store plans to invest 250 million Hong Kong dollars (about $32 million) for the renovation of the flagship shop at Pacific Place, a commercial complex in the Admiralty district on Hong Kong Island, set for reopening in the fall of 2019.

The shop’s floor space will be halved to 42,000 square feet, but it will virtually offer more than three times the number of physically showcased items through access to Harvey Nichols’ global online store.

The retailer will invest up to HK$1 billion in the technology of live online shopping functionality and is set to allocate another HK$1 billion for further investment, Dickson Poon, group executive chairman, said at a press conference Monday.

The physical shop will allow shoppers to obtain advice day and night, not just from in-store stylists but also those in Britain via instant messaging, photo sharing and live video streaming even late in the evening in Hong Kong.

Items purchased will be delivered to shoppers’ homes, offices or the Hong Kong store at which immediate alterations can be made.

Pearson Poon, the chairman’s son who was appointed as executive director last Friday, will oversee the project. Pearson, a Cambridge economics graduate, joined the group as general manager in October 2016.

Due to external factors including the U.S.-China trade row, the sales of two Harvey Nichols stores in Hong Kong became sluggish from October, Poon the chairman said. Meanwhile online sales have seen robust growth this year, at least twice as those in 2017, but the company refused to disclose specific figures.

“Retailing is the core business and we will continue putting resources to build up the new retailing format,” the chairman said. “Technology will be a part of our future investment.”

