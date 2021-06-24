Dentsu's China unit signs strategic accord with Hainan gov't

Hainan Island (Photo: Image by David Mark from Pixabay)

TOKYO, NNA - A marketing unit of Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc., dentsu mcgarrybowen China, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Hainan Province government to help attract Japanese businesses to the tropical island.

The company and the Hainan International Economic Development Bureau will share opportunities regarding the Hainan free trade port project under the deal sealed on June 16 that also includes a wide area of cooperation to promote investment.

Among other areas of collaborations are duty-free business and cross-border e-commerce, intellectual property, support for staging global sports events, cultural and tourism exchanges between Japan and Hainan Island, and promotion and brand building for the port.

Keita Ishikawa, CEO of dentsu mcgarrybowen China, expressed hope that his company will take a full advantage of its partnership with the local government to create business opportunities in Hainan, where "major global luxury brands converge."

"We want to strengthen cooperative relations with the Hainan International Economic Development Bureau and contribute to Japanese companies' future development and progress in the Chinese market," Ishikawa said.

In the run-up to the latest agreement, dentsu mcgarrybowen China served as the strategic design partner at China International Consumer Products Expo, which was held in May in the Hainan provincial capital Haikou and was co-sponsored by the bureau and China's Commerce Ministry.

The company took charge of the visual design and other fields as well as the creation of the main mascot for the event.

A dentsu mcgarrybowen China official said behind its move for the tie-up is the outbound trend that has been increasingly observed among major Japanese companies as the coronavirus pandemic has prolonged.

"There have been moves among Japanese companies to capture more overseas consumer demand rather than staying at home where the inbound market has been shrinking," the official said, while underscoring the importance of the Chinese market, notably Hainan Province. (NNA/Kyodo)