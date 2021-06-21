Fast-growing job startup Apna raises $70 million for India and overseas expansion

21, Jun. 2021

The idea for Apna originated in 2019 when Nirmit Parikh realized small and medium-sized businesses faced challenges in hiring workers, while the working class needed help to find job and training opportunities. (Photo: Apna)
The idea for Apna originated in 2019 when Nirmit Parikh realized small and medium-sized businesses faced challenges in hiring workers, while the working class needed help to find job and training opportunities. (Photo: Apna)

SINGAPORE, NNA - Apna, India's largest and fast-growing homegrown professional networking and jobs platform for the working class, has raised $70 million in Series B funding, pushing its valuation up to $570 million.

The startup will use the money to build new products, hire tech talent and expand its app locally first and then to overseas markets such as Southeast Asia and the United States next year.

Launched in 2019, the jobs app attracted 50 times more users in the last 12 months, with more than 10 million job seekers and 100,000 employers registered with it, said Apna in a press release on Tuesday (June 15).

The Series B round was led by global investor firms Insight Partners and Tiger Global. Existing investors like Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed India, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship VC also participated in the round.

"The investment amounts to an endorsement of Apna's undisputed market leadership and stellar business growth. With this investment, Apna has now raised over $90 million and is now valued at $570 million, within 16 months of product launch," said Apna, which designed its app to serve India's burgeoning working class.

Apna will use the proceeds to strengthen its current presence in 14 cities and expand pan-India over the next six months to do its part to help restart the Indian economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The app is currently available in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Ranchi, Kolkata, Surat, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ludhiana, and Chandigarh.

Delighted with the rapid growth of his app users, Nirmit Parikh, Apna founder and CEO, said, "At Apna we are determined to take a fresh approach towards solving employment and skilling challenges for billions. Over the last month itself, Apna has facilitated more than 15 million job interviews and work-related conversations where users have helped each other to start a business, find a gig or learn a new skill."

The startup will enhance its tech-driven approach to harness the power of communities to help people seek better jobs and entrepreneurships.

This has been especially critical in a pandemic year which has seen severe disruptions to labor markets due to intermittent lockdowns.

Networking on Apna has helped Shivam Singh, an aspiring graphic designer from a small Indian town who lost his job during the pandemic. He found not only expert guidance, but also enough customers on the app to kickstart a business.

His success today serves as an inspiration to countless aspiring entrepreneurs and designers, said Apna.

The app has built more than 60 thriving communities for skilled professionals like carpenters, painters and field sales agents. It allows them to access local job opportunities, network with peers, practice for interviews, share their accomplishments, and gain new skills.

On backing the growth of the platform, Nikhil Sachdev, managing director of Insight Partners, said, "We have been incredibly impressed with Apna's stellar growth over the last year. They have built the market leading platform for India's workforce to establish digital professional identity, network, access skills training, and find high quality jobs."

He noted that employers have been engaging with Apna at a rapid pace to help find high-quality talent "with low friction which is leading to best-in-class customer satisfaction scores."

"We believe that our investment will enable Apna to continue their steep growth trajectory, scale up their operations, and improve access to opportunities for India's workforce," added Sachdev.

The story behind the creation of Apna is also interesting.

Before starting Apna, Nirmit previously founded tech startup Cruxbot which was acquired by Kno Inc and Intel Corporation. He was also part of the iPhone product-operations team at Apple.

The idea for Apna originated in 2019 when Nirmit realized small and medium-sized businesses faced challenges in hiring workers.

He then spent time going undercover as a worker to understand the problems faced by India's workforce, which is largely unorganized.

He found that workers sorely needed training and wider networking to find the right job.

This led to Nirmit building the platform to host an online professional community, similar to what Linkedin has done so successfully for white-collar professionals.

He chose the name "Apna", which means "ours" in Hindi, after he was inspired by a Bollywood song "Apna Time Aayega", which chronicled the rise of an aspiring hip-hop artist from an underprivileged background who received networking support and a platform to showcase his music talent.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Mimi Thian on Unsplash
Japan's JMA Management Center forms 1st overseas unit in Thailand

Thailand Services

1 HOUR AGO

The idea for Apna originated in 2019 when Nirmit Parikh realized small and medium-sized businesses faced challenges in hiring workers, while the working class needed help to find job and training opportunities. (Photo: Apna)
Fast-growing job startup Apna raises $70 million for India and overseas expansion

India Services

1 HOUR AGO

Photo shows Mirei Kanaya, who heads a new office of Japanese crowdfunding platform operator Makuake Inc., which opened in Seoul on June 10, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Makuake Inc.)
Crowdfunding platform operator Makuake opens 1st overseas office

South Korea Services

10 DAYS AGO

Gaming in Thailand is booming with millions of players contributing a billion dollars to the industry in 2020, according to research firm Newzoo. (Photo courtesy of Esports Technologies)
Esports Technologies launches Gogawi in Thailand's booming gaming market

Thailand Services

1 MONTH AGO

Image by 倩生 王 from Pixabay
Japanese karaoke operator to dissolve Singapore unit amid pandemic

Singapore Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Founded in Singapore in 2012, Grab has grown into a household name in Southeast Asia with its superapp for hyperlocal services for ride-hailing, food delivery, payments and other financial services. (Photo courtesy of Grab)
Grab to list in New York via $40 bil. merger with Altimeter Growth

Singapore Services

2 MONTHS AGO

A key finding in a SpotX study in Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and Australia found that OTT ads drive strong post-ad purchase behavior for 35 percent of OTT viewers. (NNA)
OTT ads influence spending for 35% of video viewers in SE Asia, Japan

Asia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Indonesians are consuming much more OTT content such as movies and TV services delivered smartphones and other devices. (Antara)
Indonesia's OTT market to hit $4.4 bil. by 2027 as video viewing and gaming boom

Indonesia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Li Yang on Unsplash
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank sets up consulting unit in China

China Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by 462634 from Pixabay
MURC joins hands with SCS-Invictus to enhance consulting in Asia

Singapore Services

5 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tokopedia and Afif Kusuma on Unsplash)
IPO hopes for Grab, Gojek, Tokopedia as they surge ahead, Indonesian unicorns may merge

Indonesia Services

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Peter Nguyen on Unsplash
Job placement firm Asia to Japan opens 1st S.E. Asia unit in Singapore

Singapore Services

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Matthias Zomer from Pexels
Amusement center operator Round One to open its 1st outlet in China

China Services

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash
Japanese accounting group I-Glocal to offer payroll services in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

6 MONTHS AGO

photo by Pashminu Mansukhani from pixabay
Will Group sets up production and logistics staff unit in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

6 MONTHS AGO

Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay
Japan's Secom acquires 2 security firms in S.E. Asia

Malaysia Services

8 MONTHS AGO

Japanese IT service company Infocom Corp. says it has inked a deal to make an investment in Homage, a Singaporean operator of an app to match caregiving workers and users in Singapore and Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of Infocom)
Japan's Infocom invests in Singapore care job matching app operator

Singapore Services

9 MONTHS AGO

image-1599698928519.JPG
Pandemic automation forces Philippine outsourced workers to up their game

Features Philippines Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by zhang kaiyv from Pexels
KLab to develop Kumamon online game with Chinese firm

China Services

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash
Japan online gift service firm giftee invests in Malaysian startup AdEasy

Malaysia Services

11 MONTHS AGO

pexels-maarten-van-den-heuvel-2284166.jpg
Messaging app provider Line’s Thai food unit raises $110 million to merge with restaurant platform

Thailand Services

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash
Correct: Coronavirus spreads Thai entertainment to online platforms

Features Thailand Services

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo by sergio souza on Unsplash
Nippon Koei, Singapore’s Surbana Jurong to engage in sustainable urban development

Singapore Services

11 MONTHS AGO

Robot soldier statue in Ghibli Museum, Mitaka city, Tokyo (Image by pen_ash from Pixabay)
Ghibli Park construction starts in Japan for 2022 partial opening

Japan Services

11 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

pokemon-1591427_1280.jpg
Pokemon opens Shanghai unit to capitalize on popularity in China

China Services

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Headway on Unsplash
Nihon M&A Center opens Kuala Lumpur office to promote cross-border services

Malaysia Services

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash
Coronavirus spreads Thai entertainment to online platforms

Features Thailand Services

11 MONTHS AGO